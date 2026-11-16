If Your Roku TV Keeps Reading Everything Out-Loud, Try This

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Roku has long been a steadfast provider of streaming devices and smart TVs that won't break the bank. The company is also renowned for platforms like The Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported (FAST) platform that's home to countless movies and TV shows. Navigating the many screens and interfaces of Roku OS feels pretty intuitive, but your sense of direction can quickly fall apart when an omnipotent voice starts reading and describing everything onscreen. Don't worry: your Roku tech isn't possessed; it's just a feature you've accidentally enabled.

It's called a screen reader, and it's not exclusive to Roku OS; numerous streaming device and smart TV manufacturers incorporate this accessibility function. There's actually a screen reader shortcut that's mapped to the star button on all Roku remote controls. Press the button four times, and the screen reader will turn on if it's off or vice versa. You can also access the screen reader via the settings menu by going to Settings > Accessibility > Screen reader (older Roku software called it Audio Guide), then toggling the option on or off.

You can probably see how easy it might be to put your Roku into screen reader mode accidentally; luckily, the developers came up with a shortcut kill-switch we're assuming for this very reason. Just go to Settings > Accessibility > Screen reader > Shortcut, and select Disable to prevent the star button from triggering the feature.