If Your Roku TV Keeps Reading Everything Out-Loud, Try This
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Roku has long been a steadfast provider of streaming devices and smart TVs that won't break the bank. The company is also renowned for platforms like The Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported (FAST) platform that's home to countless movies and TV shows. Navigating the many screens and interfaces of Roku OS feels pretty intuitive, but your sense of direction can quickly fall apart when an omnipotent voice starts reading and describing everything onscreen. Don't worry: your Roku tech isn't possessed; it's just a feature you've accidentally enabled.
It's called a screen reader, and it's not exclusive to Roku OS; numerous streaming device and smart TV manufacturers incorporate this accessibility function. There's actually a screen reader shortcut that's mapped to the star button on all Roku remote controls. Press the button four times, and the screen reader will turn on if it's off or vice versa. You can also access the screen reader via the settings menu by going to Settings > Accessibility > Screen reader (older Roku software called it Audio Guide), then toggling the option on or off.
You can probably see how easy it might be to put your Roku into screen reader mode accidentally; luckily, the developers came up with a shortcut kill-switch we're assuming for this very reason. Just go to Settings > Accessibility > Screen reader > Shortcut, and select Disable to prevent the star button from triggering the feature.
The built-in screen reader on Roku OS isn't the only accessibility feature available
The screen reader isn't the only useful feature you'll find in Roku's accessibility settings. Closed captioning is another convenient option that can be enabled by going to Settings > Accessibility > Captions mode. Roku OS allows you to choose whether you only want captions to appear on mute, on replay, or if you always want them on or off. You'll also be able to customize the look of your captions, as well as the color and transparency of the background surrounding them, and the window that the captions are placed in.
When you're watching a movie or show, you can also press the star button on your Roku remote to pull up the options menu, which has a Closed Captioning toggle (toward the bottom of the page). We've also previously discussed the Headphone Mode built into Roku OS; it's basically the only way the writer of this article gets to watch movies and shows at night. You'll need to download the Roku mobile app to activate Headphone Mode, and your phone will also need to be on the same Wi-Fi network as your Roku device.
If you've checked those two boxes, all you have to do is open the app, tap Devices, select your Roku device, then tap Remote. You'll be taken to a remote control screen that includes a button with a headphone icon; that's the Headphone Mode toggle. When you tap it, a headphone icon will appear in the top-right of your TV screen. Tap it again, and you'll see a speaker icon — that means Headphone Mode is off.