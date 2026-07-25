You Should Try The Headphone Mode On Your TCL Roku Enhanced TV Remote - Here's Why

Sometimes, sound just needs to be personal. Having your own media center or TV at home often means getting to choose how loud you want to listen to your favorite movies, music, or shows, but not all situations allow for cranking the volume to 10. For those with certain TCL model televisions, your TV may have a TCL Roku Enhanced Remote that includes a headphone jack, and it may come in handy more often than you think.

Even if there can be a reason why TCL TVs can be so cheap, that doesn't mean the displays are not without certain features. Along with voice search and a dedicated remote finder button attached to the TV, select TCL models also include a Roku Enhanced Remote that allows users to connect a set of headphones for more personal listening. Those with hearing issues may find it a blessing, but there are also certain situations where going quiet can make for a more peaceful or intimate experience.

Even those who don't have the remote may have options for connecting Bluetooth headphones to a TCL television. As folks who look for ways to use Bluetooth with your Smart TV for fun, we wanted to give TCL owners a few more options by exploring which displays support the Enhanced Remote and how to pair Bluetooth headphones. It's always good to have options, especially when enjoying your favorite media.