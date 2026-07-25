You Should Try The Headphone Mode On Your TCL Roku Enhanced TV Remote - Here's Why
Sometimes, sound just needs to be personal. Having your own media center or TV at home often means getting to choose how loud you want to listen to your favorite movies, music, or shows, but not all situations allow for cranking the volume to 10. For those with certain TCL model televisions, your TV may have a TCL Roku Enhanced Remote that includes a headphone jack, and it may come in handy more often than you think.
Even if there can be a reason why TCL TVs can be so cheap, that doesn't mean the displays are not without certain features. Along with voice search and a dedicated remote finder button attached to the TV, select TCL models also include a Roku Enhanced Remote that allows users to connect a set of headphones for more personal listening. Those with hearing issues may find it a blessing, but there are also certain situations where going quiet can make for a more peaceful or intimate experience.
Even those who don't have the remote may have options for connecting Bluetooth headphones to a TCL television. As folks who look for ways to use Bluetooth with your Smart TV for fun, we wanted to give TCL owners a few more options by exploring which displays support the Enhanced Remote and how to pair Bluetooth headphones. It's always good to have options, especially when enjoying your favorite media.
How to use headphones with a TCL TV?
While we'll explore Bluetooth options below, let's first dive into the Roku Enhanced Remote. This accessory includes a built-in headphone jack that allows users to attach a pair of wired headphones directly to it. When a pair of headphones is connected to the remote, the TV mutes automatically. Users can then rely on the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons on the side of the remote to adjust the volume of the headphones.
Though you'll need to double-check the model of your own television, the following models support the TCL Roku Enhanced Remote:
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43UP130
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5OUP130
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55UP130
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55C807
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65C807
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75C807
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55P607
Those that live in an apartment complex may find the headphone jack especially useful, as it can be a way to listen to media without disturbing the neighbors. Even just grabbing some cheap noise-canceling headphones can ensure some privacy for everyone, and you may just find that going the headphone route offers a better audio experience, especially with surround sound (though this will depend on the headphone model).
Using headphones with a television may also result in hearing dialogue in movies more clearly, especially in scenes where it seems like every character is whispering. Some companies, such as Brookstone and Sennheiser, even make headphones just for TVs. Though you may not want to watch every movie through a pair of headphones, it's a good option when others may want peace. Given that, let's also take a look at the Bluetooth headphone options TCL televisions provide.
How to connect Bluetooth headphones to a TCL television
If your TCL TV supports Bluetooth connections, connecting a pair of wireless headphones can be simple, and it's a good alternative for those without the Enhanced Remote. To see if your TV has Bluetooth, either look for a Bluetooth logo somewhere on the TV or check the device's settings for any Bluetooth or connectivity options. You may find what you're looking for under Remote and Accessories.
Remember that your headphones need to be in pairing mode for your television to discover them, and ensure your television is running the latest operating system. It's also a good idea to check the manual for your specific model for more detailed instructions and compatibility.
While TVs can be different, the steps on a TCL Roku TV look something like this:
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Press the Home button on your remote.
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Find and select Settings.
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Choose Remote and Accessories.
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Select Add Accessory.
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Choose your headphones.
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Choose Pair Bluetooth devices. You may need to enter a code.
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Click OK to finish the process.
TCL Google TV displays follow slightly different steps:
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Select your profile picture or initials from the top-right of the home screen.
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Choose Settings.
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Choose Remote & Accessories.
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Select Pair remote or accessory.
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Choose your headphones.
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Select Pair from the Bluetooth pairing request screen.
Remember that there are some settings on a TCL TV you'll want to change right out of the box, but try using some headphones during your next media session to see if they offer you a more immersive experience or allow for others to get a bit more privacy.