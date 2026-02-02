3 TCL TV Settings You Should Change Right Out Of The Box

Adaptive Brightness, sometimes called Automatic Dimming, is a TCL TV feature that adjusts the TV's brightness based on the ambient light. It's like the auto brightness on your phone's screen, where the display automatically becomes brighter in well-lit rooms or outdoors and dimmer in low light or at night. This ensures that the picture stays clear without being uncomfortable to watch at any time of the day.

While this generally sounds useful, it can become quite annoying when enabled. The changes in the brightness level can feel too jarring and distracting while you're watching. The TV's light sensor can also be too sensitive at times, so that even a small change in the light conditions near the TV would instantly trigger a brightness adjustment. This can make your screen look like it's flickering, especially during the day when the natural light hitting your TV quickly shifts because of clouds or tree movement outside. To keep your TV brightness stable at all times, it's better to turn off Adaptive Brightness. Here's how to do so:

Press the Settings button on your remote. Choose All Settings. Navigate to Display & Sound. Select Intelligent Settings. Click on Intelligent Picture. Toggle off Adaptive Brightness.

You might also find Adaptive Brightness under the Picture and Eye Health menus, as well as from the quick settings panel. Just press the menu button (three horizontal lines) on your remote to pull the panel up. If your TV still automatically dims and brightens randomly, try disabling all the other adaptive settings under Intelligent Picture, such as Adaptive Color Temperature and Adaptive Content.