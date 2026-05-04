4 Cool Ways To Use Bluetooth With Your Smart TV

Have you ever thought about connecting your computer to your TV? A bigger display can help you see more pages at once, improve your multitasking workflow, or even just let you show photos or files stored on your computer on a larger screen. The traditional way to do this would be to connect your laptop with an HDMI cable, which means you need to be really close to the TV. It can be inconvenient depending on how your TV is set up or if you're with someone else in the room.

This is why recent Samsung TVs let you share your PC or Mac display using Screen Sharing or Screen Mirroring. If you have a PC laptop, you can mirror your screen or duplicate it by going to Settings and then Multiple displays. You can select Connect To A Wireless Display, and then select your TV. If you use a Mac, you can use your TV as a second screen of the Mac just by having them both on the same network with Bluetooth turned on. Then, you can go to Screen Mirroring in your Mac's Control Center, select your TV model from the screen mirroring list, and then enter the password displayed on the TV. After pressing OK on both the Mac and TV, you can use your laptop on the big screen.

It's not just Samsung TVs that support this kind of wireless display sharing. Other smart TVs and streaming devices offer similar features, often using built-in casting or screen mirroring protocols. Devices like the Apple TV 4K support AirPlay, which lets you mirror or extend your Mac or iPhone display to a TV with minimal setup. Many TVs from brands like LG and Sony also support AirPlay or Google Cast, meaning you can wirelessly share content from your laptop or phone without relying on cables or brand-specific tools.