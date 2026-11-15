Should You Buy A Google Pixel Tag Instead Of The Galaxy SmartTag?
It's quite an exciting time for losing things and finding them again, as two of the biggest Android brands just released their new Bluetooth trackers. Samsung recently dropped its Galaxy SmartTag 3 in the U.S., and a short few days later, Google finally made its all-new Pixel Tag available for purchase. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy SmartTag 3 costs $29.99 for a single unit and $99.99 for a four-pack, and conveniently, the Pixel Tag goes for exactly the same prices.
While they're from different brands, the Pixel Tag and Galaxy SmartTag 3 essentially work the same — the tracker pairs with your phone, communicates with nearby devices via Bluetooth, and uses a crowdsourced tracking network to relay its location to you. That means the uses for the Pixel Tag are practically the same for the Galaxy SmartTag 3. So, now the question is, if they have the same core functionality at the same price, which Bluetooth tracker should you get? To help you decide, let's take a closer look at how the Galaxy SmartTag 3 and Pixel Tag compare.
Pixel Tag vs. Galaxy SmartTag 3
The Pixel Tag and Galaxy SmartTag 3 are completely different in a whole lot of ways. The first major difference between the two Bluetooth trackers is their device compatibility. Google designed the Pixel Tag for use with any Android phone — Pixel, Samsung, Motorola, what have you — as long as it's updated to at least Android 9. On the other hand, Samsung put strict restrictions on its tracker. The Galaxy SmartTag 3 only works with Galaxy devices and iPhones (Android 12 or iOS 17 and later), with Samsung devices naturally getting more features out of the tracker.
The two devices are on different tracking networks, too. While the Pixel Tag relies on Google's Find Hub network, the SmartTag 3 uses the Galaxy Find Network. This is important, as the more participating devices the network has, the higher the chances are of one finding your lost tracker and sharing its location. According to Google, there's at least a billion devices on Find Hub. Meanwhile, Samsung reports that over 900 million devices "can" power Galaxy Find, not that they necessarily are powering it.
When it comes to battery life, there's a remarkable gap between the Pixel Tag and SmartTag 3, even though they're both powered by a CR2032 coin cell battery. The Pixel Tag has been tested to run for more than a year, but the SmartTag 3 holds up for 550 days on regular mode and 790 days on Power Saving Mode.
For extra features, the SmartTag 3 comes with several nifty functionalities you won't find on the Pixel Tag. For instance, you can set it to notify you whenever the tracker enters or leaves a specific zone and if it moves while it's lost. The Samsung tag even serves as a trigger for SmartThings devices.
Should you go with the Pixel Tag or Galaxy SmartTag 3?
Despite their differences, both the Pixel Tag and Galaxy SmartTag 3 remain two of the best Bluetooth trackers to buy in 2026. But which one should you actually add to your kit?
The Galaxy SmartTag 3 makes the most sense for users with a Galaxy phone. After all, you get pretty much the same features as the Pixel Tag and more, except for a reduced finding network. The battery life makes this tag more convenient since you may not have to replace the coin cell as often. Thanks to the Galaxy SmartTag 3's extra features, you can set things up to stay more informed about the tracker's whereabouts, even without constantly opening the SmartThings app.
If, however, you own a non-Samsung Android phone, the Pixel Tag is the way to go. It features a significantly larger finding network and leads you to your lost belongings with ease. It's also worth noting that the Pixel Tag features work across phone brands. So, if you decide to switch to a different Android manufacturer, you can still use the tracker exactly the same way.