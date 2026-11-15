Should You Buy A Google Pixel Tag Instead Of The Galaxy SmartTag?

The Pixel Tag and Galaxy SmartTag 3 are completely different in a whole lot of ways. The first major difference between the two Bluetooth trackers is their device compatibility. Google designed the Pixel Tag for use with any Android phone — Pixel, Samsung, Motorola, what have you — as long as it's updated to at least Android 9. On the other hand, Samsung put strict restrictions on its tracker. The Galaxy SmartTag 3 only works with Galaxy devices and iPhones (Android 12 or iOS 17 and later), with Samsung devices naturally getting more features out of the tracker.

The two devices are on different tracking networks, too. While the Pixel Tag relies on Google's Find Hub network, the SmartTag 3 uses the Galaxy Find Network. This is important, as the more participating devices the network has, the higher the chances are of one finding your lost tracker and sharing its location. According to Google, there's at least a billion devices on Find Hub. Meanwhile, Samsung reports that over 900 million devices "can" power Galaxy Find, not that they necessarily are powering it.

When it comes to battery life, there's a remarkable gap between the Pixel Tag and SmartTag 3, even though they're both powered by a CR2032 coin cell battery. The Pixel Tag has been tested to run for more than a year, but the SmartTag 3 holds up for 550 days on regular mode and 790 days on Power Saving Mode.

For extra features, the SmartTag 3 comes with several nifty functionalities you won't find on the Pixel Tag. For instance, you can set it to notify you whenever the tracker enters or leaves a specific zone and if it moves while it's lost. The Samsung tag even serves as a trigger for SmartThings devices.