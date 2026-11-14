5 Alien Franchise Creatures That Are Even Scarier Than The Xenomorph

It's widely regarded as one of the most original and outright frightening creatures in science fiction, but despite its long reputation, there are other creatures from outer space that can send the Xenomorph scuttling back to whatever pipe it crawled out of. There's no question that the perfect lifeform that debuted in 1979 still chills spines and gets hearts racing the second it reveals itself, whether from the ceiling or a poor soul's chest cavity. After checking our scanners, though, we've found five other candidates that also give us the willies whenever we watch them.

From super-smart alien huinters to parasites that stick to the good old-fashioned method of taking over the world, we've got a great selection of scary extraterrestrials that have left a mark on movie franchises that might push past the Xenomorph's fear factor. In hindsight, some of the film series or television spin-offs these creatures were found in might not have stood the test of time like others. Nevertheless, that doesn't change the fact that every single one is something we'd rather avoid to keep our persons and humanity intact. So keep watching the skies, trees, or people who look like your closest relatives, and know that they could all give the Xenomorph a run for their money.