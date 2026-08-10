Donald Sutherland's '70s Sci-Fi Horror Film With An All-Star Cast Isn't Talked About Enough Today

Everyone should see "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" because it's one of the best science fiction films of all time. If you need further convincing, though, it was also influential in helping Jeff Goldblum become the actor he is today. The "Jurassic Park" star credits the movie for refining the nervous speech patterns we now associate with his performances, as he explained in an interview with Nerdist.

"[In one scene], I say, 'I... I... I... never thought that they would come in... in metal ships.' And the way [Kaufman] appreciated the way I had done that. It wasn't a big Goldblumism, but I thought, 'That's kind of... I sort of... I think I found something.'"

Philip Kaufman, meanwhile, believes that "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" is relevant in modern times. The director noted that people have become ideologues who lack compassion for those with differing viewpoints, similar to the heartless nature of the aliens who want to overtake humanity in the movie.

"I feel that poddiness has taken over a lot of our discourse," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't want to make this a political diatribe on what's disturbing me in today's world, but it certainly is there."

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" holds up after all these years, regardless of its themes. Quite simply, it's a perfectly constructed horror movie starring a group of top-tier actors at their very best. There are several great cinematic interpretations of Jack Finney's story, but the 1978 version is unbeatable.