'70s Alien Invasion Movies Every Sci-Fi Fan Has To Watch
The 1970s were a golden age for cinema of the extraterrestrial variety. Ridley Scott's "Alien" turned the Xenomorph loose on a spaceship, while George Lucas' "Star Wars" introduced us to Wookies and Tusken Raiders in a galaxy far, far away. Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" depicted visitors from beyond the stars as peaceful. That said, sci-fi has long conditioned us to believe that aliens want to destroy humans, and the '70s treated us to some real terrifying treats.
The beauty of '70s alien invasion flicks is how weird and varied they are. On this list, you'll find politically charged thrillers, kaiju stompers, B-movies with angry teenagers, and more. Some of them are nightmare-inducing horror shows that will get under your skin. Others will make you laugh and struggle to take aliens seriously. Whatever the case, all of these films are worth your time if you enjoy seeing extraterrestrials causing chaos on Earth.
The Andromeda Strain (1971)
Outbreak stories are often associated with great zombie movies, but this thriller from director Robert Wise adds an extraterrestrial twist. Based on a novel by Michael Crichton, "The Andromeda Strain" tells the story of an alien pathogen that kills most of the residents of a small town. A group of scientists must get to the bottom of the mystery, as failing to contain the virus will lead to their own nuclear devastation.
"The Andromeda Strain" works as both a contagion movie and alien invasion thriller. There aren't any little green men with ray guns and flying saucers in sight, but the extraterrestrial threat is genuine. However, while many alien invasion flicks strive for action and spectacle, "The Andromeda Strain" opts for restraint and realism. Cinematographer Richard H. Kline shot the film like a documentary, giving it a sterile look that complements its scientific storytelling.
Wise's thriller can be interpreted as a commentary on nuclear anxieties, making it still feel topical after all these years. What's more, the threat at the heart of "The Andromeda Strain" — a pathogen capable of wiping out humanity — doesn't seem far-fetched in a post-COVID world.
Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974)
No idea is too wacky for the "Godzilla" franchise — there were even plans to pit the titular monster against Batman in the '60s – and this willingness to experiment has produced entertaining movies for decades. With that in mind, it was only a matter of time until Japan's legendary kaiju came up against his robot doppelganger — and it's every bit as great as it sounds.
Everyone knows what they're getting from a movie called "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla." The monster action is nonstop, but there is also an alien invasion narrative at play. You see, Godzilla's robot nemesis was created by an ape-like alien species who want to conquer Earth, and they see the giant lizard as the biggest threat to their plans.
The extraterrestrials are relegated to supporting characters, so don't go into "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla" expecting a traditional flick about aliens attacking Earth. Still, what's not to love about a film that throws giant creatures and humanoid apes into its melting pot?
God Told Me To (1976)
The late Larry Cohen's films were known for blending over-the-top concepts with biting social commentary. Take "It's Alive," for example, which tells the story of a mutant baby going on a murderous rampage (a commentary on the horrors of parenting if ever there was one). Then there's "The Stuff," an outrageous, anti-capitalist, horror-comedy about consumers being turned into mindless zombies after eating a yogurt-like substance. Cohen also wasn't afraid to tackle religion, which brings us to "God Told Me To."
In this one, a detective sets out to discover the truth behind a string of random murders in New York City. All of the killers claim that God told them to commit the atrocities, but further investigation reveals that the mysterious influencer is of extraterrestrial origins. The less said about the reveal, the better. Go into this one as blind as possible and prepare to have your mind blown to smithereens.
"God Told Me To" puts a unique spin on the alien invasion story while raising thought-provoking questions about faith. But if you just want to enjoy a spooky mystery that goes to some wild places, look no further.
Laserblast (1978)
Look, alien invaders are bad, but impressionable humans are the real monsters. That's the message to take away from "Laserblast," a riotous story about a teenager who goes on the rampage after stumbling upon an alien laser gun. To make matters worse, the exposure to extraterrestrial technology turns him into a green-faced monster.
In more sophisticated hands, "Laserblast" could have been a disturbing commentary on the woes of alienated youth. But the film comes from producer Charles Band, the mastermind behind the "Puppet Master" and "Evil Bong" series. While it's true that Band was involved in creating a beloved low-budget H.P. Lovecraft adaptation that impressed Roger Ebert, he's primarily known for disreputable schlock. "Laserblast" falls into that category, but that's what makes it special.
"Laserblast" is a silly, hokey mess, but it's also very amusing and entertaining. The aliens look like humanoid tortoises, and the aggrieved teenager's monster makeup resembles Incredible Hulk cosplay. The film isn't for everyone, but fans of micro-budget exploitation flicks will have a (laser) blast with it.
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Philip Kaufman's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" is one of the few sci-fi remakes that are better than the original movie. That's not a knock on the 1956 film, which is a classic in its own right. Kaufman's effort ups the fright factor, delivering a terrifying, paranoid thriller that might make you fear your neighbors.
The story follows a group of people, led by Elizabeth Driscoll (Brooke Adams) and Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland), as they uncover an alien plot in the local area. Their neighbors are being replaced by extraterrestrials who can take on their appearances, and they have come to take over humanity.
Kaufman's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" is a methodically paced nightmare that boasts a constant feeling of dread throughout. The tension is tangible in every frame, and the cast — which also includes Leonard Nimoy and Jeff Goldblum — deliver brilliant performances across the board. Simply put, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" is one of the best invasion movies of all time.