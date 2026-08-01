'70s Alien Invasion Movies Every Sci-Fi Fan Has To Watch

The 1970s were a golden age for cinema of the extraterrestrial variety. Ridley Scott's "Alien" turned the Xenomorph loose on a spaceship, while George Lucas' "Star Wars" introduced us to Wookies and Tusken Raiders in a galaxy far, far away. Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" depicted visitors from beyond the stars as peaceful. That said, sci-fi has long conditioned us to believe that aliens want to destroy humans, and the '70s treated us to some real terrifying treats.

The beauty of '70s alien invasion flicks is how weird and varied they are. On this list, you'll find politically charged thrillers, kaiju stompers, B-movies with angry teenagers, and more. Some of them are nightmare-inducing horror shows that will get under your skin. Others will make you laugh and struggle to take aliens seriously. Whatever the case, all of these films are worth your time if you enjoy seeing extraterrestrials causing chaos on Earth.