Roger Ebert Praised This Low-Budget H.P. Lovecraft Adaptation That Spawned A Movie Franchise

Roger Ebert wasn't always kind toward '80s sci-fi horror movies that still terrify audiences. The famous critic even dismissed John Carpenter's "The Thing" as a gross-out affair with poorly written characters — an opinion most horror aficionados probably disagree with. With that in mind, you might be shocked to learn that Ebert enjoyed Stuart Gordon's "Re-Animator," an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's "Herbert West — Reanimator" that's full of schlock and awe.

Roger Ebert's three-star review praised Gordon's gory horror film for boasting genuine artistic ambitions, despite being part of a so-called trashy genre. "I walked out somewhat surprised and reinvigorated (if not re-animated) by a movie that had the audience emitting taxi whistles and wild goat cries. In its own way, on its own terms, in its corrupt genre, this movie worked as well as any other movie in the [Sundance] festival."

"Re-Animator" stars Jeffrey Combs as Herbert West, a scientist who becomes obsessed with bringing the dead back to life. However, his experiments spawn zombie-like creatures that don't play nice, proving that it's wiser to let the deceased rest in peace. That said, West doesn't learn his lesson — in fact, "Re-Animator" was merely the beginning of this mad scientist's quest to play God.