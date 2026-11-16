Staring at an empty baggage carousel while everyone else has grabbed their bags and walked away is a classic nightmare for travelers. Thankfully though, Bluetooth trackers have helped changed how folks handle this anxiety. The best Bluetooth trackers, like Apple AirTags, are super popular and have helped turn a regular old suitcase into smart luggage. Now, instead of hoping the airline's barcode system did its job, you can just pull out your phone and see exactly where your gear is. That's some nice peace of mind to have amidst the eternal chaos of traveling.

At their core, these poker chip-sized trackers are simple. They continuously ping nearby smartphones via low-energy Bluetooth. Those devices relay your tracker's location to a central network, which then updates a map in your phone's app, typically within about 200 feet of you.

But who needs a Bluetooth tracker for their luggage, exactly? Just because they're fairly inexpensive doesn't necessarily mean all travelers need one. Putting one in every bag on every trip can seem smart, but it really depends on how you travel. If you're keeping things casual, taking a short direct flight for a weekend getaway, you may find a tracker unnecessary. On the flip side, if you've got multiple bags and a big (read: chaotic) international journey with multiple layovers ahead of you, you've got more to lose.