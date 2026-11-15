5 Great Sci-Fi Movies You Can Watch In 90 Minutes (Or Less)
The sci-fi genre is a prime category through which viewers may be transported to outer worlds and futuristic settings beyond their wildest dreams, sometimes without completely disconnecting from the laws of science, technology, and reality accepted by society. Delving into the genre can be a brutal undertaking, however, depending on how much time you have to watch some of its most important titles. Even though director George Lucas dubbed "2001: A Space Odyssey" "the ultimate science fiction movie," such high praise might not draw every filmgoer into its tractor beam, especially after realizing it spans a planet-sized 2.5 hours.
Those interested in watching Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" series will have to carve out a cumulative 5.5 hours out of their day to take in both stories from the world of Arrakis in one go. Their cinematic journey will only grow longer after "Dune: Part 3" becomes part of the equation. Thankfully, there exists a galaxy full of celebrated and underrated sci-fi gems, including "The Iron Giant" and "THX 1138," that viewers can watch faster than traveling at lightspeed on a starcruiser — or, at least, 90 minutes. Moviegoers who don't have the time to sit down for several hours, or who at least prefer their movies short, would surely delight in some of these cinema classics and modern favorites.
THX 1138
Oftentimes, when "George Lucas" and "sci-fi" appear in the same description, people, regardless of their pop culture knowledge, will almost instantaneously jump to the "Star Wars" saga as the topic at hand. Many may not realize his foray into the sci-fi genre reaches farther back than when he directed "A New Hope" in 1977. "THX 1138," which was released in 1971, was Lucas' true sci-fi debut. It stars Robert Duvall as the titular 25th-century man who becomes romantically involved with his female roommate, despite their totalitarian society's ban against intimate relationships and physical contact.
The dystopian narrative, which some argue stands among the essential '70s sci-fi movies everyone needs to watch at least once, runs at a quick 86 minutes. Although "THX" had initially received a lukewarm response, modern reevaluations have given it higher praise and a cult following. Some, like Paste Magazine, even argued it's Lucas' best project to date. Thus, if you're looking to get a taste of the George Lucas sci-fi experience, it's a solid way to get your fix while also sampling his pre-"Star Wars" filmography.
The most astute fans of the movie theater experience, home entertainment, and audio technology may also recognize that "THX" is the namesake of THX Ltd., Lucas' surround sound and audio quality assurance brand that has become a standard in commercial and home theaters everywhere. Casual movie-watchers — especially those who grew up watching 2000s-era DVDs — may recall THX for the booming crescendo, or Deep Note, which could scare listeners half to death and cause them to scramble for the volume remote whenever their TV was turned up too loud during its intro.
Chronicle
Josh Trank wasn't always known for helming the doomsday-level catastrophe that was "Fantastic Four" — or "Fan4stic," if you prefer. Rather, he was once celebrated as an up-and-coming director whose directorial debut — conveniently another Michael B. Jordan-led superpower-centric film — soared into theaters and left a crater-sized impact when it made its superhero landing in 2012.
"Chronicle," stars Jordan, alongside Dane DeHaan and Alex Russell, as three teenagers who are linked together when a strange object grants them telekinetic abilities. Their innocent discovery and unifying experience quickly spirals into a superpowered nightmare when they are consumed by a shadowy reality. "Chronicle" was an instant success upon its release, having grossed nearly $127 million on a small $12 million budget, and an approval rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Critics especially singled out the film's brilliant young cast, sharp writing, and found-footage framing as its primary heroes. To make matters even better, the superpowered drama is only 83 minutes long. So, if you're looking for a piece of dark, comic book-adjacent entertainment but aren't willing to donate several hours to watch long flicks like "The Dark Knight," "Chronicle" is a short, subversive origin story that can scratch both your sci-fi and superhero itches.
Fantastic Planet
One cannot simply make a complete trip through the sci-fi genre without exploring at least a few animated projects. The 1973 French-Czech co-production "Fantastic Planet" is arguably among the most important — and strangest — examples of sci-fi animation the world has to offer. The 71-minute film is a surrealist piece of adult animation unlike anything some sci-fi fans and casual viewers have ever seen, and it might not hurt for them to go out of their comfort zones and experiment with pictures like it.
"Fantastic Planet" is a dystopian narrative in which humanoid creatures, the Oms, on the alien planet Ygam are dominated by giant blue oppressors called the Draag. Terr, one of the Oms, escapes his captive status as a Draag pet and servant and uses a learning device to rouse others of his kind to rebel against their subjugators. If you're willing or able to look away from the Draags' eerie red stares that could surely cut through diamonds, "Fantastic Planet" is a vibey, psychedelic piece of sci-fi artwork unlike much of what American cinema has to offer.
A particular standout is its score, which blends elements of jazz, prog rock, and more to deliver sounds almost as bizarrely captivating as the film's visuals. Viewers who want to watch a quick sci-fi classic and perhaps take in some foreign cinema in the process are strongly advised to add "Fantastic Planet" to their watchlist.
Videodrome
Director David Cronenberg may be better recognized in some horror fandoms for grotesque psychological horror classics like "The Brood" and "Dead Ringers." The Canadian auteur is no stranger to bringing in sci-fi elements to his deliciously surreal, graphic concepts, with films like "The Fly," "eXistenZ," and "Scanners" lurking among several projects that display his warped perception of what can occur when science and horror collide.
"Videodrome" is another mind-bending sci-fi-horror marriage that provides a brief tour through Cronenberg's mind with its digestible 87-minute runtime. Some would argue the cult classic '80s sci-fi movie deserves more fans, and its timely take on television and the media warrants even more attention today. "Videodrome" stars James Woods as Max Renn, the co-owner of a seedy cable TV station who thrives on airing provocative adult content that would surely give '50s-era television viewers heart attacks.
Renn falls down a graphically surreal, conspiratorial rabbit hole after discovering a mysterious, snuff film-like TV show of unknown origins. Its description alone reveals that Cronenberg brainchild is a hypnotic, yet unsubtle indictment of the state of television and mass media, and the general public's obsession with — and the desensitization that comes from — watching crude, exploitative content in high doses. Its unabashedly grimy visuals and harrowing themes would especially win over fans of dark sci-fi and body horror.
The Iron Giant
If you're ever searching for an animated sci-fi masterpiece that packs the same emotional punch as early Pixar projects, but is perhaps less appreciated, look no further than "The Iron Giant." Directed by the animation visionary Brad Bird in his feature debut, the 86-minute Warner Bros. project is a cult classic that has not only shredded and warmed countless hearts in the decades since its release, but also paved the way for its creator to helm future high-profile releases like "The Incredibles," "Ratatouille," and 2026's "Ray Gunn."
Of all the people — or things — the misunderstood nine-year-old Hogarth Hughes could've befriended to cure his loneliness, a damaged extraterrestrial killer robot — the titular "Iron Giant" — wasn't on anyone's Bingo card. The two misfits show one another how to transcend past their assigned societal labels and be the people they choose to be.
Beyond its beautiful 2D, hand-drawn art style heavily influenced by '50s-era Americana, and emotional core, the underrated film is bolstered by an unprecedentedly sweet performance from "The Fast and the Furious" star Vin Diesel as the eponymous Giant. Despite his limited vocabulary, Diesel's calm, gravelly voice speaks volumes with few words — a quality he'd later bring to his similarly non-verbal role as Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film offers a dual opportunity for both adults and children to check out the sci-fi genre with its friendly demeanor and universal themes.