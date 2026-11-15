5 Great Sci-Fi Movies You Can Watch In 90 Minutes (Or Less)

Oftentimes, when "George Lucas" and "sci-fi" appear in the same description, people, regardless of their pop culture knowledge, will almost instantaneously jump to the "Star Wars" saga as the topic at hand. Many may not realize his foray into the sci-fi genre reaches farther back than when he directed "A New Hope" in 1977. "THX 1138," which was released in 1971, was Lucas' true sci-fi debut. It stars Robert Duvall as the titular 25th-century man who becomes romantically involved with his female roommate, despite their totalitarian society's ban against intimate relationships and physical contact.

The dystopian narrative, which some argue stands among the essential '70s sci-fi movies everyone needs to watch at least once, runs at a quick 86 minutes. Although "THX" had initially received a lukewarm response, modern reevaluations have given it higher praise and a cult following. Some, like Paste Magazine, even argued it's Lucas' best project to date. Thus, if you're looking to get a taste of the George Lucas sci-fi experience, it's a solid way to get your fix while also sampling his pre-"Star Wars" filmography.

The most astute fans of the movie theater experience, home entertainment, and audio technology may also recognize that "THX" is the namesake of THX Ltd., Lucas' surround sound and audio quality assurance brand that has become a standard in commercial and home theaters everywhere. Casual movie-watchers — especially those who grew up watching 2000s-era DVDs — may recall THX for the booming crescendo, or Deep Note, which could scare listeners half to death and cause them to scramble for the volume remote whenever their TV was turned up too loud during its intro.