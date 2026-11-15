Battlestar Galactica's Vipers Vs Star Wars' X-Wing Fighters: Which Spaceship Is Better?

So while there's good reason for the X-Wing to win over the Viper, let's still break down what each is bringing to the table. The average X-Wing, the T-65 and its successors, comes with four laser cannons and two proton torpedo launchers. While improvements were made to the X-Wing with the T-70 and T-85, these mostly added rotating guns to counteract enemies slipping up from behind, as well as additional warheads and mines to the roster of weapons for additional firepower. On top of this, there's a direct connection to an astromech droid for additional support, shields, and a hyperdrive.

Comparatively, the Viper is far more realistic, being built under a government that is strapped for cash and doesn't have science fiction on its side. Most Viper models come equipped with autocannons, or similar guns, which fire kinetic energy-powered ammo. Some craft come with missiles, but again, these are relatively realistic in comparison to the X-Wing. Firing the equivalent of a bullet at a craft that can fire beams of light at you doesn't sound particularly fair. Depending on the version of the Viper, armament appears to come and go, but it'll almost always have two guns.

To truly get the advantage on an X-Wing, the Viper pilots would have to swarm them with multiple craft, and hope they can wear down the shields. As they can't pivot in space like an X-Wing, it's still likely that before that can even happen, it'd leap into hyperspace – possibly damaging everything with it – or simply rotate the gun around on a later model to take out surrounding craft.