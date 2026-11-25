How Does A Virtual Private Server Work (And How Much Does It Cost)?
If you're looking into building your own music streaming server, or any other kind of self-hosted project, you might consider a Virtual Private Server (VPS). Not to be confused with shared hosting, a VPS works by providing you with a server that's hosted on a computer (or multiple computers, in the case of a cloud VPS) owned by another company, typically considered a hosting provider. Multiple servers may share the same computer, but each has its own dedicated reserve of resources and its own operating system, on which you get to run pretty much whatever you want. That operating system is a Virtual Machine (VM), so you are in fact paying for a remote VM when you buy a VPS, unless you pay extra for a "bare metal" server. The virtual walling off of operating systems in most VPS systems ensures they aren't able to see or interact with one another, which is important for the privacy and security of your apps and data.
There are some differences between VPS plans that can affect that wall of separation, though. Hosting that uses containerization (such as OpenVZ or LXC) involves a single kernel managing multiple servers. Sometimes an issue with one container-based VPS can put strain on the shared kernel, creating problems for the neighboring servers. Meanwhile, VPS hosting that uses Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) technology gives each VPS its own dedicated kernel, protecting it from unexpected resource shortages that container-based servers may have.
In terms of cost, VPSes can be as cheap as $2 per month and from there get up into several hundreds of dollars per month. That's a dramatic range, but the cost for you comes down to what your needs are and how prepared you are to manage your own server. Fortunately, many hosting providers tend to charge based on your actual usage, and that's relatively easy to estimate.
These factors affect the cost of your VPS
The amount you'll end up paying for a VPS primarily depends on what your resource requirements are, including storage, memory, bandwidth, and processing power. Are you running something simple, like a personal budgeting app? Then you can get away with a tiny bit of storage and memory that'll cost you little more than a cup of coffee every month, especially since it'll just be you accessing it (and make sure you use strong passwords). Do you want a live-updated data analytics dashboard for business operations, or a Jellyfin media server streaming 4K video? Then you're going to have to shell out a bit more, because the more computationally challenging work you saddle your VPS with, the more expensive your monthly costs will get.
The cost is also affected by the type of VPS you choose. You can save money by opting for a container-based VPS instead of a KVM solution, but you can also choose a self-managed VPS over a managed one. You can even go a level further and rent container platforms like Docker hosting or managed Kubernetes, which remove the operating system element almost entirely. The keyword "managed" means the technology is maintained and monitored by the VPS provider itself, taking some of the worry involved in hosting off your shoulders. If you purchase a self-managed VPS, the initial configuration of your server environment may be handled for you, but the provider will then pass the reins over to you. You'll save money by opting for a self-managed VPS, but you'll need to be ready to bear the weight of server administration responsibilities. At that point, you may just want to get a mini PC and run your server at home.