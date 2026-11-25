If you're looking into building your own music streaming server, or any other kind of self-hosted project, you might consider a Virtual Private Server (VPS). Not to be confused with shared hosting, a VPS works by providing you with a server that's hosted on a computer (or multiple computers, in the case of a cloud VPS) owned by another company, typically considered a hosting provider. Multiple servers may share the same computer, but each has its own dedicated reserve of resources and its own operating system, on which you get to run pretty much whatever you want. That operating system is a Virtual Machine (VM), so you are in fact paying for a remote VM when you buy a VPS, unless you pay extra for a "bare metal" server. The virtual walling off of operating systems in most VPS systems ensures they aren't able to see or interact with one another, which is important for the privacy and security of your apps and data.

There are some differences between VPS plans that can affect that wall of separation, though. Hosting that uses containerization (such as OpenVZ or LXC) involves a single kernel managing multiple servers. Sometimes an issue with one container-based VPS can put strain on the shared kernel, creating problems for the neighboring servers. Meanwhile, VPS hosting that uses Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) technology gives each VPS its own dedicated kernel, protecting it from unexpected resource shortages that container-based servers may have.

In terms of cost, VPSes can be as cheap as $2 per month and from there get up into several hundreds of dollars per month. That's a dramatic range, but the cost for you comes down to what your needs are and how prepared you are to manage your own server. Fortunately, many hosting providers tend to charge based on your actual usage, and that's relatively easy to estimate.