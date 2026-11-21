This One Android Privacy Setting Can Stop Apps From Accessing Your Camera
When you download a new app to your smartphone, you may find that it wishes to access certain features. These can range from accessing your contacts and location to using your camera. But some apps request camera access when they don't even need it. If you want that to stop, one Android privacy setting can prevent apps from accessing your camera.
You may find several perfectly fair reasons as to why an app needs access to features on your smartphone. However, if you don't want apps to access your camera, you can turn it off in your Android phone's privacy settings. Go to Settings, Privacy, and Permission Manager. From there, select Camera to bring up a new screen that shows how many apps are accessing the camera. You can turn permissions on or off as you wish.
This built-in Android feature shows all the privacy permissions you have or haven't granted to apps. Navigational apps like Google Maps may need your location to get around using GPS, Snapchat may ask to use your camera when you try to access it, and more.
Other ways to control app permissions
Going into app permissions to control what privacy settings and permissions you have enabled is one way to control what apps can access. You can also use a few other tools and methods to better control app permissions. You can do either manually through the app, and one even works automatically as part of a privacy feature on Android phones.
You can change app permission settings for individual apps in Settings. On your Android device, go to Settings, and then Apps. Search for any app you have downloaded to your phone, then tap it to see more details. Choose Permissions for the app you want to change, and you will see whether you allowed or denied permissions for the app in question. To change the Permission setting, tap it and choose Allow or Don't allow. Additional prompts may include options like allow all the time, only while using the app, ask every time, and don't allow.
If you have an app that works with Android 11 or higher on your smartphone but haven't used it in a while, Android may help you out on its own. The system has a built-in feature that automatically resets runtime permissions you may have granted when using the app. This resets the permissions by denying the app access to certain features.
Why you might want apps to not access your camera
You can prevent your smartphone from spying on you. Using apps that request permission for your camera, location, and data can be helpful, but they have drawbacks. Companies and developers with access may use it to market to you. This can happen through ads that appear after you search for something on your smartphone and later see an ad about it.
Your camera can also be used by others if you grant apps permission to access it. Hackers could potentially find a way into the app and use your data to hack into your smartphone's camera. If this happens, the hacker could turn on your camera to snap photos or take videos of your surroundings, you, and anything important nearby.
There are ways to see if your Android smartphone's camera or microphone is being used by your phone. When you use any app that requires access to the camera or microphone, a green indicator appears in the top right corner of the phone's display. You can swipe down and select the indicator to see which app is using the camera or microphone. If you don't want the app to use either, go to Permissions to change the settings.