When you download a new app to your smartphone, you may find that it wishes to access certain features. These can range from accessing your contacts and location to using your camera. But some apps request camera access when they don't even need it. If you want that to stop, one Android privacy setting can prevent apps from accessing your camera.

You may find several perfectly fair reasons as to why an app needs access to features on your smartphone. However, if you don't want apps to access your camera, you can turn it off in your Android phone's privacy settings. Go to Settings, Privacy, and Permission Manager. From there, select Camera to bring up a new screen that shows how many apps are accessing the camera. You can turn permissions on or off as you wish.

This built-in Android feature shows all the privacy permissions you have or haven't granted to apps. Navigational apps like Google Maps may need your location to get around using GPS, Snapchat may ask to use your camera when you try to access it, and more.