JG Ballard's "High Rise" was once considered impossible to film. The novel isn't focused on plot, and great filmmakers (like Nicolas Roeg) failed to bring its surrealism to the screen. However, good things come to those who wait, as Ben Wheatley cracked the formula in 2015. "High Rise" is yet to be regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time, but it's an overlooked gem with a great cast featuring Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Irons. That alone should be enough to sell you.

"High Rise" takes place in a tower block where each floor represents a different class system. The rich occupy the higher echelons, while the poor live lower down. Think "Snowpiercer" (a movie starring Marvel's Chris Evans that spawned a great TV show) but with an apartment building instead of a train. Like that movie, a war also breaks out between the classes. Hiddleston plays Robert Laing, a middle-class resident who gets caught up in the mayhem. Irons, meanwhile, is the mastermind behind the entire architectural structure.

Wheatley other films include "Kill List" and "Meg 2: The Trench," so viewers can expect lots of violence and dark humor in "High Rise." However, the dystopian thriller has also been praised for its energy and thought-provoking themes, so it isn't all mayhem for its own sake. Despite its wild dystopian premise, though, Hiddleston believes "High Rise" should be viewed as a cautionary tale.