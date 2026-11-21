5 Fitness Trackers To Buy Instead Of The Fitbit Air
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The Google Fitbit Air is a compelling new screenless fitness tracker that passively does its thing on your wrist. It tracks your activities, workouts, steps, and sleep, as well as vitals like heart rate, stress, temperature, blood oxygen, and more. You can find all the data in the handy Google Health app. It's arguably one of the best fitness trackers right now that is totally worth the small investment. But it's not the only fitness tracker to consider, both with a screen and without.
There are plenty of other options to consider, many of which I have personally tested. Maybe you're looking for something that is entirely subscription free — the Fitbit Air works with either the free tier of Google Health or the paid Google Health Premium for advanced analytics and AI coaching. Perhaps you want something that lasts longer per charge or even want a tracker you don't wear on your wrist at all. The wearables world is your oyster, and based on my experience, these are some of the best options to consider if you want to weigh the choices.
Garmin Cirqa
The Garmin Cirqa is much wider and thicker than the Fitbit Air, but it's still comfortable to wear all night. It tracks all the same metrics, and its automatic activity tracking works better overall in my experience. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, there are neat features in the app like the option to snap a selfie and save it in a cute post-workout card you can share on social media or with friends. It shows information like what workout you did, duration, heart rate, and calorie burn.
There is a subscription tier called Garmin Connect+, but it's not essential, adding AI-powered insights that aren't as insightful as Google Health, along with Garmin Coach, nutrition tracking, and some live tracking features for outdoor activities. None of the key features are behind a paywall like with Google Health Premium, which is nice. The Garmin Cirqa is a great option if you simply want to track your workouts and check on vitals day to day. Plus, marketing materials say it lasts three more days per charge, at up to 10 days versus just seven with the Fitbit Air.
Google Fitbit Edge
Another option from Google, the Fitbit Edge (see our Fitbit Edge review) has a small screen so you can access your stats right from your wrist instead of relying solely on the app. You can also receive notifications from your connected smartphone, like for incoming calls, messages, and calendar appointments. If you have an Android phone, you can send preset quick replies like "Call you later." The screen is also handy for things like Google Maps navigation, seeing the weather, and controlling music playback from a connected phone. There are no mobile payments, however, but you don't get those with the screenless Fitbit Air either.
You get an identical Google Health and Google Health Premium experience when compared with the Fitbit Air. One useful addition is the option to take an ECG reading right from the tracker — hold your thumb and index finger to the metal sensors on either side for 30 seconds with your arm lying flat to see if you have normal sinus rhythm or if something is amiss. The Fitbit Edge is a step-up option if you want an on-wrist screen but don't want a bigger smartwatch like the Google Pixel Watch 5.
Whoop MG
One of the things to know before buying a Whoop band is that they require an expensive recurring membership. The Whoop MG is the top-of-the-line model that's $359 per year, but at least that includes the cost of the band and charger. You can downgrade to the Whoop 5.0, which works with a $199 or $239 annual subscription, but that's still more than Google Health Premium. The Whoop MG is a medical-grade band that can take ECG readings and provide blood pressure insights. So, if these are crucial metrics for you, it could be worth the investment.
It also calculates and analyzes your stats over the first month to provide its Whoop Age and Pace of Aging metrics, which can be helpful for those looking to slow down aging. You get plenty of notifications to guide you along your experience and push you toward being active and making healthier decisions. It has a similar AI assistant to the Fitbit Air as well. One downside is that you have to do a lot of manual logging to get the most out of it, adding details about your day so it can understand why your stress levels might have been high, for example, or what triggered a poor night's sleep. The best aspect of this tracker is that it lasts for 14 days per charge and comes with a wireless power pack that slides onto the band to recharge it while you continue to wear it.
Luna Band
Luna launched the Luna Band in 2026, and it's a promising alternative among the most affordable fitness trackers. It works on the LifeOS AI-driven system that provides proactive insights and guidance throughout the day, just like the Fitbit Air. But the best part is that there's no subscription needed at all. It lasts up to 10 days and does a pretty good job of accurately recording workouts, including automatically detecting common ones, along with sleep, vitals, and more. If you use an iPhone, you can trigger Siri to "Track with Luna," then log something, like that you just had coffee or you're feeling off, and it will add the data to the Luna app for later context as needed.
The band itself is comfortable, though it's not as elegant in design as the Fitbit Air. The app is a constant work-in-progress, so it isn't as streamlined as Google Health. But in my months of wearing the band as well as previously using a Luna smart ring that works with the same app, the experience continues to be refined and redesigned. So, if you're looking for an affordable option for a one-time fee and you're willing to work through the app development growing pains, it's worth considering.
RingConn Gen 3
Who says a fitness tracker has to be a smart band on your wrist? The RingConn Gen 3 is one of the latest smart rings, and you get plenty of data. Most importantly, it's one of the best smart rings that don't require a subscription. It lasts twice as long as the Fitbit Air per charge at up to 14 days and even comes with a convenient wireless charging case. It's slim and comfortable, and with an IP68 (dust and water resistance) and 10ATM (water depth) rating, you can shower with it, even go for a swim in the pool. The Fitbit Air is also IP68 rated, but only meets a 5ATM rating for submersion down to 50 meters versus 100 meters. The app is jam-packed with helpful information about your activity, vitals, and more. And it automatically detects some exercises, too, though its reliability is in line with the Fitbit Air: These features work sometimes and don't at others.
It has some unique features you won't find in the Fitbit Air, like the option to log headaches and monitor barometric and physiological changes that could suggest one might be coming on. You also get sleep apnea pattern insights. While the RingConn Gen 3 is more expensive than the Fitbit Air, the fact that there's no subscription but tons of health and wellness data — and that it's discreet — makes it a solid alternative to consider.
Methodology
As a long-time reviewer of wearables, I have tested every one of the above devices for extended periods of time, so I know firsthand how they work and how they compare to the Fitbit Air. I have used them with and without premium subscriptions (where available). I have also tested many other wearables, including fitness trackers and smart rings, to gauge which ones stand out. All of these devices have positive reviews from other trusted reviewers and customers on sites like Amazon as well. They each come from brands that specialize in or excel in the health and wellness wearables category.