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The Google Fitbit Air is a compelling new screenless fitness tracker that passively does its thing on your wrist. It tracks your activities, workouts, steps, and sleep, as well as vitals like heart rate, stress, temperature, blood oxygen, and more. You can find all the data in the handy Google Health app. It's arguably one of the best fitness trackers right now that is totally worth the small investment. But it's not the only fitness tracker to consider, both with a screen and without.

There are plenty of other options to consider, many of which I have personally tested. Maybe you're looking for something that is entirely subscription free — the Fitbit Air works with either the free tier of Google Health or the paid Google Health Premium for advanced analytics and AI coaching. Perhaps you want something that lasts longer per charge or even want a tracker you don't wear on your wrist at all. The wearables world is your oyster, and based on my experience, these are some of the best options to consider if you want to weigh the choices.