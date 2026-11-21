Thin laptops are great for commuting, but when you need actual work done, they usually lack the necessary ports. A USB hub can readily solve that dilemma without adding bulk to your briefcase. One sleek option from Anker is the $40 Anker 543 USB-C Hub. It's designed with portability in mind, measuring 5.2 by 0.89 by 0.72 inches.

While small, though, it already includes six ports. You have an Ethernet port at the end of the hub, which provides a maximum of 1Gbps speeds. There's also one HDMI port in case you need to connect your computer to an external screen. It lets you use resolutions up to 4K at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz.

When it comes to charging and data transfers, the Anker 543 comes with two USB-C and two USB-A ports. One of the USB-C port only supports data transfers while the other connects to your charger. The main USB-C port that connects to your laptop then chargers it. However, the hub only supports an input of up to 65W and delivers 53W to the laptop. Meanwhile, the rest of the USB ports are solely for data transfers rated for 5Gbps transfer speeds.

In terms of compatibility, you can use this USB-C hub with macOS, Windows, and Chrome OS. If you have an iPad for work, the hub is compatible with iPadOS too.