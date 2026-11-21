5 Small Gadgets To Keep In Your Briefcase
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When your briefcase is already packed with all your bulky work essentials — laptop, charging brick, documents, and a couple of personal items — there's usually very little room for other things. That isn't much of a problem if your workday is as straightforward as typing away on your laptop and not having to rely on anything else. But when you're constantly hopping on video calls, presenting in meetings, and handling large files, that's an entirely different story. In this case, you might need more than just your laptop.
That's why it's a good idea to carry other tech essentials for work. They can increase your productivity and make your tasks quicker and easier. The best part is that they don't have to crowd your briefcase. There's a bunch of useful work gadgets that are compact enough to squeeze inside your packed carryall. Here are five of these small gadgets you might want to bring along to work.
Anker 543 USB-C Hub
Thin laptops are great for commuting, but when you need actual work done, they usually lack the necessary ports. A USB hub can readily solve that dilemma without adding bulk to your briefcase. One sleek option from Anker is the $40 Anker 543 USB-C Hub. It's designed with portability in mind, measuring 5.2 by 0.89 by 0.72 inches.
While small, though, it already includes six ports. You have an Ethernet port at the end of the hub, which provides a maximum of 1Gbps speeds. There's also one HDMI port in case you need to connect your computer to an external screen. It lets you use resolutions up to 4K at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz.
When it comes to charging and data transfers, the Anker 543 comes with two USB-C and two USB-A ports. One of the USB-C port only supports data transfers while the other connects to your charger. The main USB-C port that connects to your laptop then chargers it. However, the hub only supports an input of up to 65W and delivers 53W to the laptop. Meanwhile, the rest of the USB ports are solely for data transfers rated for 5Gbps transfer speeds.
In terms of compatibility, you can use this USB-C hub with macOS, Windows, and Chrome OS. If you have an iPad for work, the hub is compatible with iPadOS too.
Kingston Dual Portable Solid-State Drive
An external SSD is one of the most useful storage devices worth adding to your kit, especially when you're usually transferring large files for work. They used to be too bulky and heavy, but these days, you can easily find one that's briefcase-friendly. The Kingston Dual Portable Solid-State Drive is a good example. At 2.82 by 0.83 by 0.33 inches and weighing 0.45 ounces, this SSD should easily fit in your briefcase and even in your pocket.
But other than the size, the Dual Portable SSD also offers the convenience of a USB stick. It has a built-in USB-A connector on one end and a USB-C on the other end. This way, you can readily connect it to your laptop or phone without having to dig into your work bag for an extra cable. Performance-wise, it features USB 3.2 Gen 2, capable of reading up to 1,050MBps and writing up to 950MBps.
You can get this Dual Portable SSD on Amazon for $172 for the 512GB capacity, $299 for 1TB, and $455 for 2TB.
Plaud Note
Handwriting notes during a meeting is so old-school. If you want a more convenient way to document what was discussed and agreed upon, an AI recorder like the Plaud Note can be worth taking a look. Plaud Note comes in a slim, card-like design that's 0.12 inches thick and weighs 1.06 ounces — small and thin enough to fit on the back of your phone without protruding too much.
Despite its size, the $159 Plaud Note offers some handy features. For one, you can use it in two different ways: in-person recording and phone call recording. For face-to-face meetings, simply leave it on the table to capture your thoughts. It can record voices within a range of 9.84 feet. Meanwhile, for phone recordings, you need to attach the included MagSafe-compatible magnetic case to the back of your phone first before inserting the Plaud Note there. Then, start recording and carry on with your conversation. If you want to mark key moments during the recording — say, some action items or big announcements for the team, just tap the record button on the device.
After the recording, you can proceed with the transcription. Plaud Note uses AI to detect the language (112 languages are supported), transcribe the recording, and create a summary. The transcription comes with its own AI chatbot to help you quickly review anything about the conversation. For instance, you can use Ask Plaud (might become a paid service down the line) to know what task your boss wanted you to finish by Monday or when that important conference was happening. It's important to note, though, that you get only 300 minutes of free transcriptions a month. Anything more requires a subscription. Plaud Note can last for a maximum of 30 hours of uninterrupted recording.
Sony WF-1000XM5
Active noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are a must-have at work, more so when you're frequently hopping on online meetings, taking professional webinars, or simply blocking out office noise to help you focus better. One of the best wireless earbuds you can get, according to Consumer Reports, are the Sony WF-1000XM5. Its noise cancelling and call quality are some of its biggest strengths, thanks to its built-in active noise cancelling technology and noise reduction algorithms.
The $200 Sony WF-1000XM5 also delivers solid audio performance with good vocals. It has support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless and lets you adjust the EQ on the app to your liking. For convenience, it even features multipoint connection. That means you can connect it to two devices at once, and it automatically switches to the device you need it on. This comes in handy when you're working on your laptop but taking calls on your phone.
Speaking of calls, the Sony WF-1000XM5 offers head gesture controls for taking and rejecting incoming calls. You can do other gestures like tap, long press, and double tap, as well, all of which are customizable from the Sound Connect app. What also makes these earbuds a great addition to your work kit is its runtime. It can last eight hours on its own and 24 hours with the charging case, just enough to get you through an entire workday.
Logitech Spotlight 2
To give an effective presentation at work, it helps to use an on-screen pointer like the Logitech Spotlight 2. Measuring 5.71 by 1.18 by 0.53 inches, it fits comfortably in your hand and briefcase without taking up too much space. You can use it with popular platforms, including Prezi, Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Slides, and Apple Keynote, and pair it with Windows or macOS either via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB receiver. This advanced presenter also works with ChromeOS, Linux, Android, and iOS/iPadOS, but with limited functionality.
Once connected, the Logitech Spotlight 2 gives you several ways to engage your audience. You can go with the basics and just point a colored dot at the screen. Or you can take advantage of its advanced features, such as highlighting key elements with a square or circle, magnifying parts of the presentation, and even annotating the slide.
Like many other Logitech products, this presenter can be customized using the Logi Options+ desktop app. This lets you assign new actions to each of the buttons. For instance, the side button can be set to launch the chat window, start a recording, or take a screenshot. Beyond improving your presentation, the Logitech Spotlight 2 helps you calm your nerves beforehand too. It doubles as a guided breathing tool with its haptic feedback and visual cues on the app.
How we came up with these recommendations
In picking out products to include in this list, we went for options that are designed to be small and portable. You should have no problem packing them in your briefcase even with your laptop and bulky power brick already inside. Other than size, the products have to solve an everyday work-related problem too. After all, they need to earn their place in your packed briefcase. Finally, we checked reviews. They should be rated at least 4 out of 5 stars on the manufacturer's website to make it to the list.