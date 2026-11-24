What Does A Green Light Mean On Your PC's Motherboard?
When building a PC, there's no telling when something might go wrong. This can be nerve-wracking, but PCs generally have various ways to let you know when something potentially malfunctions. One such way is through the use of various debug LEDs on motherboards that correspond to the following four functions: DRAM, CPU, VGA, and Boot. When a PC is powered on, these LEDs briefly light up and then turn off if everything is in order. However, if an LED stays lit up, it means something is wrong with the component that LED corresponds to. Therefore, if you notice a green light on your motherboard when your PC fails to POST (power-on self-test), this typically indicates a Boot error.
A Boot error most commonly occurs when your PC fails to load the operating system or communicate with the primary storage drive. This can also happen when turning on a newly built PC for the first time, in which case there is no operating system for the PC to boot into. When you run into a Boot error, it's advised to go through several troubleshooting steps, such as checking whether the SSD is properly seated in the PCIe M.2 slot or firmly connected via SATA cables, replacing SATA cables and switching to a different PCIe M.2 slot, or simply changing the storage device itself.
What to do if your motherboard shows a green debug LED
If you run into a green debug light on your motherboard, first start by checking your storage drives. In this case, if you're using an M.2 NVMe SSD, make sure the SSD is properly seated in the PCIe M.2 slot by removing and reinserting the SSD. When using a SATA SSD, disconnect and reconnect the SATA connectors on your SSD and motherboard.
The next step involves replacing SATA cables when using a SATA SSD. In case of faulty connectors, this could fix the issue altogether. Because many motherboards also feature more than one PCIe slot for multiple M.2 NVMe SSDs, inserting your SSD into a different slot is also recommended. If neither of these steps works, it may be worth considering replacing the storage device. Before doing this, however, make sure to check the SSD in another system to determine whether the storage is to blame for the Boot LED.
Other steps to take if the green debug LED won't go away
Do note that sometimes the Boot LED will light up even when there is nothing wrong with your storage drive. In this case, it's worth trying a series of alternate steps. If your storage device isn't the culprit, using a DisplayPort cable for the monitor instead of an HDMI input can be an effective workaround to the Boot LED problem. When doing so, carefully check each port on the GPU with a DisplayPort cable to see if the PC is able to POST or display its BIOS menu. However, if this doesn't work, disconnecting the GPU altogether and connecting to your motherboard I/O directly via DisplayPort can be an effective way to get the PC to boot into BIOS, allowing you to further investigate the Boot LED.
Note that trying a different monitor or TV during this stage may also help the PC move past this error, and that if you're using a TV to begin with, you might want to switch to a monitor for testing since some TVs may not be able to display the PC's BIOS screen correctly. Moreover, one should always refer to their motherboard user manual for additional tips and guidance when dealing with a persistent error.