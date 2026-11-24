When building a PC, there's no telling when something might go wrong. This can be nerve-wracking, but PCs generally have various ways to let you know when something potentially malfunctions. One such way is through the use of various debug LEDs on motherboards that correspond to the following four functions: DRAM, CPU, VGA, and Boot. When a PC is powered on, these LEDs briefly light up and then turn off if everything is in order. However, if an LED stays lit up, it means something is wrong with the component that LED corresponds to. Therefore, if you notice a green light on your motherboard when your PC fails to POST (power-on self-test), this typically indicates a Boot error.

A Boot error most commonly occurs when your PC fails to load the operating system or communicate with the primary storage drive. This can also happen when turning on a newly built PC for the first time, in which case there is no operating system for the PC to boot into. When you run into a Boot error, it's advised to go through several troubleshooting steps, such as checking whether the SSD is properly seated in the PCIe M.2 slot or firmly connected via SATA cables, replacing SATA cables and switching to a different PCIe M.2 slot, or simply changing the storage device itself.