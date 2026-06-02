9 Signs Your Motherboard Is About To Fail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A computer's motherboard isn't the sort of component to get all the attention. Most people care about the parts that contribute directly to performance. Parts like the CPU, GPU, and RAM. But, without a motherboard, all these "sexier" components are just a pile of paperweights. The motherboard is the connective tissue that manages them all and allows them to communicate.

The motherboard is such a central and sensitive part of a computer that it's one of the components we think you should avoid buying used at all costs. An expensive motherboard doesn't offer much, if any, difference in performance, but a high-quality model is likely more reliable and durable than the cheapest unit you can find.

Unfortunately, because the motherboard is involved in everything your computer does, motherboard problems can be mistaken for issues with other components. Telling the difference can be difficult, but once you've eliminated other possibilities, the motherboard may be the only culprit left. These are some signs that your motherboard is the source of your computer grief.