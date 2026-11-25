For some, Thanksgiving is all about family, friends, and food, but for others, it really means football. Those looking to catch the five NFL games spanning Thanksgiving week have a couple of options for how to view some of the matches, but those who want to catch everything may want to start thinking about the cost of subscribing to every major streaming service, as they'll need several if they want to catch every game. Especially the ones taking place outside of Thanksgiving Day.

Game Day starts Wednesday, November 25, with one game available on Netflix, but Thanksgiving Day is when fans can expect the typical tripleheader, with CBS, Fox, and NBC as cable options, while streaming options include Paramount+, Fox One, Tubi, and Peacock. Finally, Prime Video will be the only option if you want to catch the game on Black Friday. For what it's worth, Fox Deportes will be handling Spanish-language broadcasts on Thanksgiving Day for Eagles at Cowboys.

Of course, fragmentation is one of the biggest things we can't stand about streaming services these days, and no doubt many will be disgruntled over potentially needing Netflix, Paramount+, Fox (or Tubi), and Peacock just to watch every NFL game this Thanksgiving season. While the day itself does have cable options between NBC, Fox, and CBS, streaming will be your best bet. And as always, remember that times are subject to change.