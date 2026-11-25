2026 Thanksgiving NFL Games: How To Watch Every Matchup
For some, Thanksgiving is all about family, friends, and food, but for others, it really means football. Those looking to catch the five NFL games spanning Thanksgiving week have a couple of options for how to view some of the matches, but those who want to catch everything may want to start thinking about the cost of subscribing to every major streaming service, as they'll need several if they want to catch every game. Especially the ones taking place outside of Thanksgiving Day.
Game Day starts Wednesday, November 25, with one game available on Netflix, but Thanksgiving Day is when fans can expect the typical tripleheader, with CBS, Fox, and NBC as cable options, while streaming options include Paramount+, Fox One, Tubi, and Peacock. Finally, Prime Video will be the only option if you want to catch the game on Black Friday. For what it's worth, Fox Deportes will be handling Spanish-language broadcasts on Thanksgiving Day for Eagles at Cowboys.
Of course, fragmentation is one of the biggest things we can't stand about streaming services these days, and no doubt many will be disgruntled over potentially needing Netflix, Paramount+, Fox (or Tubi), and Peacock just to watch every NFL game this Thanksgiving season. While the day itself does have cable options between NBC, Fox, and CBS, streaming will be your best bet. And as always, remember that times are subject to change.
Where to watch the 2026 Thanksgiving NFL games
Starting Thanksgiving Eve (November 25), fans can catch the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET, but Thanksgiving Day (November 26) will feature three games. The first game is the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, which starts at 1 p.m. ET on Paramount+ or CBS, while the 4:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys is available on Fox One and Tubi. Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, will be available on NBC or Peacock and starts at 8:20 p.m.On
Friday, November 27, the Denver Broncos will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Should you want to catch all of these games, you'll need a Netflix account for the Thanksgiving Eve game, whereas users can catch the Thanksgiving Day games through Paramount+, Fox One, Tubi, and Peacock, respectively. Users will then need a Prime Video account to catch Friday's game. Additionally, the Eagles-Cowboys game will be in 4K on Tubi.
If you're feeling the burn of multiple NFL games across multiple streaming services, remember that streaming bundles can help you save money. Tubi will be showing its games for free, though other services will require a premium subscription. Still, streaming services give you plenty of device options for watching, including PCs, smartphones, and televisions.