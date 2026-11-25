Which Oppo Phone Is Equivalent To The iPhone 18 Pro Max?
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Apple's latest smartphone is the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It's a device that's received great reviews, and we even found that the iPhone 18 Pro may boast the best smartphone camera of the year. If you aren't a fan of Apple or the iPhone and are looking for a similar smartphone, there's a powerhouse of a competitor built by Oppo.
Oppo may not have the brand recognition of Apple, but the company understands how to make a smartphone. Its Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is similar in a lot of ways to the iPhone 18 Pro Max when it comes to screen size, number of cameras, external storage, and price. Its differences can be found in its processor, camera features, display, and resolution. Nevertheless, the two devices are pretty evenly matched when it comes to working as a premium smartphone.
The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is roughly equivalent to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and actually comes out on top in a few aspects. The Chinese brand even rivals the iPhone 18 Pro Max's cameras, but features three 200MP cameras instead of the 18's three 48MP cameras. Both may be able to take stunning pictures, but the tech running it all is also impressive.
Comparing the Oppo and iPhone
The iPhone runs on iOS 17 and comes with 12GB of RAM plus three choices of memory including 128GB, 256GB, and a staggering 1TB. The phone ranges in price from around $1,549 to $2,259, depending on the model. That's a lot to pay for a smartphone, but you get a lot for that price such as the aforementioned cameras, a 6.9-inch Oled display at 2868x1320 pixels, and an Apple 7-core GPU with a hexa-core processor.
The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The X10 Pro Max is available for $2,499, which is obviously a huge amount of cash. However, it, too, has three nice cameras, is available with a 6.8-inch Amoled display at 2772x1272 pixels, and has an Arm Mali-G2 Ultra NX GPU with an octa-core processor.
You'll have more options to choose from when it comes to iPhone 18 Pro Max models, however. There are three smartphones to choose from with Apple, but only a single Oppo Pro Max model exists as of now. The price is also different between the two, as is the battery for both, with the iPhone having an 5567 mAh battery and the Oppo having an 8000 mAh battery. The Oppo also puts up a fight against the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Do users feel the phones are similar?
The iPhone 18 Pro Max and the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max are also pretty similar to those who've used them. Reviews on Amazon and discussion posts on Reddit show that users find them similar in several areas including the three cameras. However, there are comments saying that the two smartphones are different in ways as well, but not too terribly much.
One factor that users found disappointing, at least on Amazon reviews, was the price of the Oppo smartphone. They felt paying $2,499 for a device was too expensive, and that you could buy multiple other smartphones at lower prices for the same or less money. Even if we found the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max quite good in our review, we, too, found the price to be high.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max, on the other hand, received high ratings on Amazon. Users remarked on how great the phone looks and is to use. Reddit backed up those comments by saying Apple is a more reliable and well-known brand, and that while the Oppo is arguably the better phone, the iPhone will get software updates at more regular intervals and for a longer amount of time.