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Apple's latest smartphone is the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It's a device that's received great reviews, and we even found that the iPhone 18 Pro may boast the best smartphone camera of the year. If you aren't a fan of Apple or the iPhone and are looking for a similar smartphone, there's a powerhouse of a competitor built by Oppo.

Oppo may not have the brand recognition of Apple, but the company understands how to make a smartphone. Its Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is similar in a lot of ways to the iPhone 18 Pro Max when it comes to screen size, number of cameras, external storage, and price. Its differences can be found in its processor, camera features, display, and resolution. Nevertheless, the two devices are pretty evenly matched when it comes to working as a premium smartphone.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is roughly equivalent to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and actually comes out on top in a few aspects. The Chinese brand even rivals the iPhone 18 Pro Max's cameras, but features three 200MP cameras instead of the 18's three 48MP cameras. Both may be able to take stunning pictures, but the tech running it all is also impressive.