The Feature That Makes The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Screen Special Also Makes It A Nightmare To Fix
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra has its fair share of exciting and useful features, but the highlight is clearly its innovative privacy display, which makes the screen stand out. It stops people around you from peeking at your screen by essentially restricting its viewing angles. You don't get the feature on any of the company's other smartphones. However, there is a major drawback to this feature that you don't get to experience until you damage the screen and need a fix. As a result of the changes Samsung had to make to offer a privacy display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the phone's display repair has become a nightmare.
According to iFixit, replacing the phone's screen is rough, and you'll need a ton of patience, heat, and suction; even then, the display may not survive during the replacement. One of the reasons cited for this is the tendency of different display layers to separate during the removal of the existing display assembly. This is not good news, as screen repairs are common. People unfortunately drop their phones, and if there is no case or screen protector, screens are often the first to get damaged.
How much does it cost to repair Galaxy S26 Ultra's screen?
iFixit originally speculated that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may need a full-screen module replacement, which includes the battery, because of tricky display repairs. However, information on Samsung's official support website indicates that it's possible to repair just the screen, unlike in the case of phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge, which do need a full screen module replacement. The company likely has specialized tools for a successful screen repair, or it might just absorb the cost of any damage that occurs during the repair. However, this also means third-party repairs would certainly be trickier.
According to Samsung, it costs $289 to repair a Galaxy S26 Ultra screen in the U.S. This is certainly not cheap, and is a good $60 more than the Galaxy S26+ screen repair, which doesn't include the privacy display feature. However, it's in line with the company's older Ultra models. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra screen repair costs $279, and $259 in the case of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Keep in mind, none of these prices include additional fees or any applicable taxes.
If you're more likely to drop your Galaxy S26 Ultra and damage the screen, it's best to invest in a good case and screen protector, or consider opting for the Samsung Care+ plan. The latter offers free or subsidized screen repairs, among other benefits, depending on your plan.