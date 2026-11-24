Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra has its fair share of exciting and useful features, but the highlight is clearly its innovative privacy display, which makes the screen stand out. It stops people around you from peeking at your screen by essentially restricting its viewing angles. You don't get the feature on any of the company's other smartphones. However, there is a major drawback to this feature that you don't get to experience until you damage the screen and need a fix. As a result of the changes Samsung had to make to offer a privacy display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the phone's display repair has become a nightmare.

According to iFixit, replacing the phone's screen is rough, and you'll need a ton of patience, heat, and suction; even then, the display may not survive during the replacement. One of the reasons cited for this is the tendency of different display layers to separate during the removal of the existing display assembly. This is not good news, as screen repairs are common. People unfortunately drop their phones, and if there is no case or screen protector, screens are often the first to get damaged.