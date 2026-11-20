Amazon lost 40 of its Leo internet satellites in a failed launch using a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket on Sunday, November 15. It was the first unsuccessful launch in 16 missions for Amazon's Leo satellite program (formerly Project Kuiper) since its first deployment in October 2023. It was also the first failed mission for the Vulcan rocket since its maiden flight in January 2024, and the first complete mission failure for ULA since the company started in 2006.

The Vulcan's launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, appeared to go smoothly, but 10 minutes later, a propulsion issue prevented the rocket from reaching the required speed and altitude to put the payload of 40 satellites into orbit. The loss is a blow for Amazon, especially as it was the largest batch of Leo satellites that it's launched to date. As of November 2026, Amazon has 391 satellites in its Leo constellation, which, when completed, should number about 3,200. Leo is competing with SpaceX's Starlink program and foreign satellite internet companies to provide broadband internet from space to homes and businesses, especially those located in remote areas where conventional broadband connections are unavailable or unreliable.

The Vulcan rocket could be grounded for some time while ULA looks into what caused the failure. Fortunately for Amazon, it has contracts with other launch providers, including Arianespace and SpaceX, which have already performed other Leo satellite deployments. It's also planning to use Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, but that's yet to return to flight after it exploded on the launchpad in May 2026. One of Amazon's aims, though, is to catch up with Starlink, which already has more than 11,000 orbiting satellites supporting an internet service with more than 13 million paying customers globally. With that in mind, every launch counts for Amazon as it tries to build out its constellation and close the gap.