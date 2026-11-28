If you are an Apple user, you've probably dumped everything you need to remember and plan for on your Notes app — grocery lists, recaps from work, and all those random ideas you wouldn't want to forget. Furthermore, updates from iOS 27 added more things your Notes app can do. The integration of native section links and divider lines brings more convenience to users who tend to write and keep longer blocks of text.

But what if you could have an app that not only lets you jot down notes, but also lay out visuals and link previews in one place? Moreover, if you're the type who prefers to map out ideas and thoughts on a huge whiteboard over a tiny notepad, then it's time you explore Apple's Freeform app. As Apple's own rendition of a digital whiteboard, this app is available for free on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Freeform gets you started with a blank "canvas" where you can place shapes, images, documents, and links alongside typed or written notes.

It's a suitable app for mapping out ideas, building flowcharts, putting together visual boards, or organizing information for your next project. For instance, where one would simply write a recipe word-for-word in the Notes app, one Reddit user created a "map" of all the recipes they have on the Freeform app for iPad, categorized by color and paired with images and links. In cases of professional work, a screenwriter who uses Freeform on Mac shared their feedback on Reddit, saying that it "helps create more of a visual language" for their writing process.