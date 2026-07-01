11 Things Your iPhone's Notes App Can Do (Besides Taking Notes)

Apple Notes started out as a simple notetaking app. You quickly jot down your thoughts, add some images, make lists, share your lectures, and that's it. But over the years, the Notes app has developed into a powerful knowledge management system. There are better, faster ways to take notes, complete with context and links. You can even link notes to create your own little knowledge base for your college notes or your work projects.

Plus, there are options to lock down your notes, organize them using tags, and dynamically pool them using smart folders. With the integration of Apple Intelligence, the Notes app can help fine-tune your writing and help you summarize and transform your text. This is no longer just a digital version of the yellow legal pad.

But despite these updates, most iPhone users barely scratch the surface of what is possible to do with the Notes app. Instead of using complex apps like Notion or Obsidian, try exploring what's possible with the Notes app. With a customized folder setup and extra features like scanning documents, you can create the ultimate notetaking system that's customized to you, works on all your Apple devices, and is completely free to use.