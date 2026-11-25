Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, doesn't have that complicated a manufacturing history. What you need to know about Oppo is that it doesn't centralize itself within one country for putting its phones together. It designs and engineers everything out of China, but final assembly takes place in factories based in India, Indonesia, and Pakistan. There are also locations in Egypt, Bangladesh, and Brazil for their regional markets.

This is by design, as some countries charge tariffs for fully built devices coming into the region. India, for example, charges a 20% tariff, so Oppo gets around it by shipping incomplete phones to its factories for assembly. The parts themselves are sourced from other companies. Qualcomm chips are sourced from Taiwan, while the camera sensors, like the ones on the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, are Sony-branded, coming from Japan. Displays, on the other hand, are almost entirely sourced from Chinese or Korean manufacturers. You get the picture.

The decentralized strategy began in 2018, as other Chinese companies, along with other Asian-based companies like Samsung, started working with these factories. Oppo saw shipments "exceed" 50 million units after the partnership in the region. In 2021, after Oppo expanded its Greater Noida "super factory" in India, it was able to assemble a new phone every three seconds.