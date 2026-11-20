Cellular provider Mint Mobile is now offering data plans for smartwatches that support them, but as of now, the bar for entry is pretty specific. Mint has always been a solid option for those looking for phone carriers that offer cheap plans, and now the company has made itself a little more appealing by giving Apple Watch users the option to add the device to their plan for just $10 a month. You'll just need an active Mint phone plan and an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities.

Looking at Mint Mobile's new page for smartwatch plans, users can already have their own Apple Watch or they can purchase one directly through the carrier. Customers will need to pay the $10 up front through bulk pricing, with Mint charging $30 for three months, $60 for six months, and $120 for 12-month options. Additionally, users get 5 GB of "high-speed" data, though the watch will pull from a paired smartphone's data plan whenever the devices are connected to each other.

Mint Mobile is offering the same unlimited talk and text options as it does with its phone plans, and Mint's watch plans are managed just like cellular plans (online or through the Mint app). Users don't necessarily need a cellular plan with their smartwatch, but it can be nice to have additional options — even after Mint Mobile upgraded its data plans for customers back in June 2026. Unfortunately, there's no word on Wear OS support yet. Mint's offerings are similar to other cellular plans out there, but for those already using Mint Mobile, this move may feel like it was a long time coming.