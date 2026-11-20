Mint Mobile Customers Can Finally Add A Watch For $10 A Month
Cellular provider Mint Mobile is now offering data plans for smartwatches that support them, but as of now, the bar for entry is pretty specific. Mint has always been a solid option for those looking for phone carriers that offer cheap plans, and now the company has made itself a little more appealing by giving Apple Watch users the option to add the device to their plan for just $10 a month. You'll just need an active Mint phone plan and an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities.
Looking at Mint Mobile's new page for smartwatch plans, users can already have their own Apple Watch or they can purchase one directly through the carrier. Customers will need to pay the $10 up front through bulk pricing, with Mint charging $30 for three months, $60 for six months, and $120 for 12-month options. Additionally, users get 5 GB of "high-speed" data, though the watch will pull from a paired smartphone's data plan whenever the devices are connected to each other.
Mint Mobile is offering the same unlimited talk and text options as it does with its phone plans, and Mint's watch plans are managed just like cellular plans (online or through the Mint app). Users don't necessarily need a cellular plan with their smartwatch, but it can be nice to have additional options — even after Mint Mobile upgraded its data plans for customers back in June 2026. Unfortunately, there's no word on Wear OS support yet. Mint's offerings are similar to other cellular plans out there, but for those already using Mint Mobile, this move may feel like it was a long time coming.
Do smartwatches have a monthly fee?
For the most part, smartwatches can operate just fine without the need for a data plan, but having one can expand the capabilities of the device. However, with the Apple Watch, you do need to make sure that it comes with cellular capabilities, which is typically extra on devices that aren't the Apple Watch Ultra. If you're not sure if an Apple Watch you already own has cellular, just check your model number with Apple's support page. Find your model number by opening the Apple Watch app and navigating to My Watch > General > About.
With a cellular connection, an Apple Watch can send and receive texts or calls, and users can also stream music directly through the device without their smartphone being nearby. It's not a feature everyone absolutely needs, but it can be handy if you find yourself with one device and not the other. If you're not sure, don't worry, as we've also found ourselves asking if cellular connectivity on an Apple Watch is worth the extra $100.
As far as the cost of Mint's cellular plan is concerned, there are companies with cheaper options. As Android Headlines observed, US Mobile smartwatch plans can start at $6.50 a month while still offering unlimited text, talk, and data. Verizon smartwatch plans can start at $7.50, whereas T-Mobile's start at around $10. Other cellular providers may also offer services Mint Mobile currently doesn't, such as Android smartwatch support and plans for children.