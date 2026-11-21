New Google Photos Feature Wants To Pick Your Next Outfit Like It's A Video Game
Unless you have a billion-dollar bank account and a personal stylist, it can be a real struggle to find something to wear each day. It's far too easy to stare blankly at your closet, then decide to just wear yesterday's hoodie again. But Google Photos is making this daily task fun by making it feel more like a video game. A new feature in the app turns your phone's camera roll into a digital inventory of your actual clothes, letting you browse and create outfits on screen without ever pulling a shirt off its hanger. It's one of many cool Google Photos features you probably haven't heard about.
This feature, called Wardrobe, lives inside the Collections tab of Google Photos, using AI to scan through four years of your snapshots, though it's unknown if this Google Photos feature trains AI on your photos. You don't have to do anything to set it up; it automatically scans the shirts, pants, shoes, and accessories from your photos and sorts them. Once everything gets catalogued, your clothes become just like gear slots in an RPG, letting you mix and match up to six pieces at a time into a custom outfit.
Google might also potentially be cranking that video game energy up another notch. Clues spotted inside Google Photos version 8.2 by Android Authority point to an unreleased "Build a fit" feature. While there's no guarantee this will roll out publicly, the feature, called "Surprise me," would automatically create an outfit from your digital closet. Talk about inspiration!
Why a digital closet actually makes sense
Thinking of getting dressed like the character creation portion of a video game sounds more fun than just plain "getting dressed" (especially for the gamers out there). Seeing every jacket, sneaker, sweater, and pair of sunglasses you own laid out cleanly on your phone not only makes it easy to find something to wear, but it may even help you remember forgotten clothes lost in your actual closet.
Wardrobe lets you name and save combos you like for things like vacations, weekend brunch, nights out, or even for the office. Put simply, it takes all the stress out of getting dressed no matter where you're headed. It also has a Try It On tool that makes it even more useful. This generates a short virtual video preview showing how an outfit you line up actually looks on you. It's a fast, low-stakes way to test new combinations, which is flat-out handy when you're already running late.
There are a few catches, though, including having at least Android 10. You also have to be in the United States, India, or Brazil and must have Face Groups turned on (with your own face labeled as you) and have either a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription. Once you're in, getting dressed feels like a fun video game, not a stressful chore, and might be a reason not to look for Google Photos alternatives.