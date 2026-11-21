Unless you have a billion-dollar bank account and a personal stylist, it can be a real struggle to find something to wear each day. It's far too easy to stare blankly at your closet, then decide to just wear yesterday's hoodie again. But Google Photos is making this daily task fun by making it feel more like a video game. A new feature in the app turns your phone's camera roll into a digital inventory of your actual clothes, letting you browse and create outfits on screen without ever pulling a shirt off its hanger. It's one of many cool Google Photos features you probably haven't heard about.

This feature, called Wardrobe, lives inside the Collections tab of Google Photos, using AI to scan through four years of your snapshots, though it's unknown if this Google Photos feature trains AI on your photos. You don't have to do anything to set it up; it automatically scans the shirts, pants, shoes, and accessories from your photos and sorts them. Once everything gets catalogued, your clothes become just like gear slots in an RPG, letting you mix and match up to six pieces at a time into a custom outfit.

Google might also potentially be cranking that video game energy up another notch. Clues spotted inside Google Photos version 8.2 by Android Authority point to an unreleased "Build a fit" feature. While there's no guarantee this will roll out publicly, the feature, called "Surprise me," would automatically create an outfit from your digital closet. Talk about inspiration!