Is A Fitbit Air Worth Buying If You Already Own A Google Pixel Watch?
If you're interested in fitness, a wearable to track your health, workouts, and movement is key. You have several options, such as the Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watch. Both can monitor your routines, but they work in slightly different ways. If you already have a watch, you may think you don't need a Fitbit Air; however, that may not be the case.
You can wear and use a Fitbit Air and a Google Pixel Watch together. The Google Home app can pair multiple watches as long as one is a Fitbit Air and the other is a Google Pixel Watch, so you can have both paired at once. It may be worth investing in both wearables if you want to track workouts with the Fitbit Air and use the Google Pixel Watch for notifications, messages, and calls.
The Google Pixel Watch may be worth wearing all day and during workouts. When it's time to wind down, you could swap it for the Fitbit Air to track your sleep, since it is a thinner, lighter band rather than a bulky watch. It may be more comfortable to wear while you sleep. When it comes time to start your day, you can switch to the Google Pixel Watch.
When the Fitbit Air is worth it
A Fitbit Air can track your health, fitness, and sleep, but you need to know one thing before buying one: it doesn't have a screen. This makes it ideal for situations where you don't need to see the watch face. You can wear it during a workout, and the Google Home app will keep tracking it, but you can see results in real time on the watch.
To check stats for the Fitbit, you'll need to use the app, which can take more time to bring out your smartphone and open the Google Home app. Knowing this means you can wear it while you sleep or rest to track your heart rate and monitor your sleep score overnight. Because it's a strap you wear around your wrist, not a full-on watch, wearing it at night means notifications or bright screens won't wake you up.
You may also want to own both a Fitbit Air and a Google Pixel Watch for working out and everyday wear. The Fitbit Air could be worn while you work out, sleep, and do anything else that may damage a more expensive watch. Lifting weights or working out with equipment can ding or scratch a watch, whereas a Fitbit Air is less likely to be damaged, as it's just a band.
When you should just keep the Google Pixel watch
Owning a Google Pixel Watch lets you monitor your fitness, health, sleep, and more, while also letting you check and respond to notifications. You can use the wearable at the gym or on a run, and if you get a text message, you can pause your reps to check it and reply, all from the watch.
The Google Pixel Watch is designed to be worn all day, during workouts, and while you sleep. It has a digital watch face that shows the time and weather, plus enhanced features like phone calls, texts, and music. It can show you how many steps you've taken and even includes Google's AI assistant, Gemini, to answer your questions and respond to you.
As a real watch, the Google Pixel Watch can be worn when you go out, work, and work out. It's more fashionable than a Fitbit Air and can even replace your smartphone in a pinch if you don't want to constantly pull it out of your purse or pocket. It's more than a useful health tool; it comes with several features you probably didn't even know about, like hand gestures and NFC payments right on your wrist.