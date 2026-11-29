If you're interested in fitness, a wearable to track your health, workouts, and movement is key. You have several options, such as the Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watch. Both can monitor your routines, but they work in slightly different ways. If you already have a watch, you may think you don't need a Fitbit Air; however, that may not be the case.

You can wear and use a Fitbit Air and a Google Pixel Watch together. The Google Home app can pair multiple watches as long as one is a Fitbit Air and the other is a Google Pixel Watch, so you can have both paired at once. It may be worth investing in both wearables if you want to track workouts with the Fitbit Air and use the Google Pixel Watch for notifications, messages, and calls.

The Google Pixel Watch may be worth wearing all day and during workouts. When it's time to wind down, you could swap it for the Fitbit Air to track your sleep, since it is a thinner, lighter band rather than a bulky watch. It may be more comfortable to wear while you sleep. When it comes time to start your day, you can switch to the Google Pixel Watch.