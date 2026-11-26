You can find the AI Network Guard as part of the Connectivity Labs feature, which is a hidden Wi-Fi menu. You'll first have to enable Connectivity Labs, which you can do by opening the Settings app on your Samsung phone or tablet, and then navigating to Connections > Wi-Fi. Once you are on the Wi-Fi settings page, tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and select Intelligent Wi-Fi.

You will then have to scroll down and tap the Intelligent Wi-Fi version number seven times, similar to how you tap Build Number in the About Phone section seven times to enable Developer Options on any Android device. Once you have tapped the required number of times, your Samsung device will show a confirmation message stating Connectivity Labs is enabled. You will now see Connectivity Labs below the Intelligent Wi-Fi version number.

Open Connectivity Labs to find the AI Network Guard option. You will first be prompted to set up a Guardian PIN to access the feature. With the Guardian PIN set up, you can choose and restrict individual apps. As mentioned, the tool is designed to stop internet access, meaning it will stop any app that requires data connectivity from functioning. That said, you can use it without issue with offline games or other apps that work offline or don't need an active data connection. With internet access blocked, you won't generally see advertisements in the selected apps. If you do see them, they were likely cached before you blocked the app's access to the internet.