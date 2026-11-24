Google Takeout is a tool you can use to export and download a copy of data from your Google account. It's useful for backing up files when switching cloud storage services, but you can actually use it to save health and fitness data from Google Fit, too. If you're worried about losing this information in the inevitable Google Fit shutdown, Google Takeout can help you preserve it.

To export your Google Fit data this way, log in to your Google Account and go to the Google Takeout page. You will see a list of Google products you have used that hold your data. If you only want to export Google Fit data, you can uncheck all other products. When you are ready, select "Next step" and choose your preferred delivery method, export type, and file type for the export. You will then receive an email that either includes a download link for the archive or directions to the archive location, based on your chosen delivery method.

Your data archive will be saved as either a ZIP or TGZ archive. If you don't already have a way to open these file types, consider downloading the free archival tool 7-Zip. It's one of the essential free apps you should always keep on a USB stick because it's a reliable tool for packing and unpacking data in a huge variety of file types.