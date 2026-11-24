What To Do With Your Old Google Fit Data Before It Disappears
Following the release of the new Google Health app in May 2026, the legacy Google Fit app is shutting down at the end of 2026. This means you'll need to migrate your old Google Fit data to a different platform if you want to keep it. Google announced that Google Fit users would be invited to migrate their data into Google Health before the end of the year. To begin transitioning to the new platform right now, Android users can already use the Health Connect tool to sync health and fitness data between Google Fit and Google Health.
Here's how you can use Health Connect to sync your Google Fit data: Download Health Connect on your Android phone. Open the Google Fit app and navigate to Profile > Settings > Under "Health Connect" settings, turn on Sync Fit with Health Connect. Then, open the Google Health app and navigate to Connections > Partner apps > Under "Add connections," tap Sync your favorite health apps > Set up. Review the on-screen information and answer the prompts to select which types of data you'd like to sync. Health Connect will now act as a bridge for the data, and Google Health can use the synced data from Google Fit to inform your current health metrics.
How to export your Google Fit data with Google Takeout
Google Takeout is a tool you can use to export and download a copy of data from your Google account. It's useful for backing up files when switching cloud storage services, but you can actually use it to save health and fitness data from Google Fit, too. If you're worried about losing this information in the inevitable Google Fit shutdown, Google Takeout can help you preserve it.
To export your Google Fit data this way, log in to your Google Account and go to the Google Takeout page. You will see a list of Google products you have used that hold your data. If you only want to export Google Fit data, you can uncheck all other products. When you are ready, select "Next step" and choose your preferred delivery method, export type, and file type for the export. You will then receive an email that either includes a download link for the archive or directions to the archive location, based on your chosen delivery method.
Your data archive will be saved as either a ZIP or TGZ archive. If you don't already have a way to open these file types, consider downloading the free archival tool 7-Zip. It's one of the essential free apps you should always keep on a USB stick because it's a reliable tool for packing and unpacking data in a huge variety of file types.
How to move Google Fit data to a non-Google app
Just because Google Health is the intended replacement for Google Fit doesn't mean it's your only option. It's worth considering an alternative because there are some useful fitness apps you should try instead of Google Health.
One option for transitioning to a different fitness app is to use the Health Connect tool mentioned above. Follow the same steps to enable syncing in Google Fit, then open your chosen fitness app and enable Health Connect syncing in its settings so that it can receive the bridged data from Google Fit. You can also use a third-party syncing or migration tool such as Health Sync, which is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, to achieve similar results.
If you have exported your Google Fit data using Google Takeout, it may be possible to import that data into your fitness app of choice. The files within your ZIP or TGZ archive will likely be in the CSV or TCX format. The Strava fitness app can receive workout data from TCX files via its web uploader. The Health CSV Importer lets you migrate data from CSV files into Apple Health. Check your favorite fitness app or contact its customer support team to see if it also supports a similar import process.