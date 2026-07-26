5 Fitness Apps You Should Try Instead Of Google Health

The Fitbit app has gone through some major overhauls since Google acquired it in 2021. Google has now folded the app into Google Health, a broader platform built around Gemini AI. The new app can handle everything from workouts to sleep to nutrition, all in one place. But the switch wasn't optional for existing users, and it's changed the daily experience for those who once regularly used the Fitbit app with a smartwatch or other wellness gadgets.

Many Fitbit users who now find themselves under the Google Health umbrella may be considering a move away from the platform entirely. The redesign has reorganized the interface around a heavier AI presence, and some popular metrics now take several taps to reach. The dietary aspects of Google Health have received some criticism as well, with food logging being one of its weakest aspects. More generally, the app feels unfinished and rushed to release.

Of course, the Android smartwatch app ecosystem is massive. There are plenty of fitness apps that can stand in for, or outright replace, Google Health. We've got some experience with such apps, and we've scoured the Google Play Store for some others. This has left us with some Android fitness apps that not only focus on two or three main features, but also compete with Google Health as an all-encompassing health app. Some can be used in tandem, while others may be enough to suit your fitness tracking needs all on their own.