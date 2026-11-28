We all know the age-old battle between Apple and Samsung, but with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series, it looks like a new kind of competition is brewing. Samsung recently launched the latest iteration of its Galaxy tablet series, the S12 Ultra and S12+, and it looks great. It boasts an impressive 14.6-inch screen, is incredibly sleek at 5.1 mm thick, and includes other hardware upgrades. There's just one problem. The introductory price sits at $1,399, a few hundred dollars above the Googlebook.

The Googlebook and Galaxy tablets both fulfill similar needs, especially when using a keyboard and Samsung DeX with the latter. They give users lightweight, portable workstations that can easily link to their mobile phones. Of course, the Googlebook is primarily a laptop, and the S12 Ultra functions as a tablet, so each has its own niche. But it can still be tricky figuring out which one best suits your needs.

The Googlebook is slightly heavier and has a built-in keyboard, making it useful for replying to emails, making presentations, and other daily tasks. On the other hand, Galaxy tablets are much lighter and come with a stylus, allowing you to take notes and scroll social media on the go. Since both fall in roughly the same price bracket, knowing what you need them for is key. That's why today we're going to break down the specifications of both flagship devices and help you decide which one to choose based on your needs.