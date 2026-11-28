Googlebooks Vs. Samsung Galaxy Tablets: Which Device Should You Buy?
We all know the age-old battle between Apple and Samsung, but with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series, it looks like a new kind of competition is brewing. Samsung recently launched the latest iteration of its Galaxy tablet series, the S12 Ultra and S12+, and it looks great. It boasts an impressive 14.6-inch screen, is incredibly sleek at 5.1 mm thick, and includes other hardware upgrades. There's just one problem. The introductory price sits at $1,399, a few hundred dollars above the Googlebook.
The Googlebook and Galaxy tablets both fulfill similar needs, especially when using a keyboard and Samsung DeX with the latter. They give users lightweight, portable workstations that can easily link to their mobile phones. Of course, the Googlebook is primarily a laptop, and the S12 Ultra functions as a tablet, so each has its own niche. But it can still be tricky figuring out which one best suits your needs.
The Googlebook is slightly heavier and has a built-in keyboard, making it useful for replying to emails, making presentations, and other daily tasks. On the other hand, Galaxy tablets are much lighter and come with a stylus, allowing you to take notes and scroll social media on the go. Since both fall in roughly the same price bracket, knowing what you need them for is key. That's why today we're going to break down the specifications of both flagship devices and help you decide which one to choose based on your needs.
What do both devices have to offer?
Before deciding, let's look at what these high-end devices offer, starting with the Googlebook. Googlebooks are new-gen laptops that prioritize AI integration and use Googlebook OS instead of Windows or macOS. A Googlebook weighs about 2.2 lbs and can cost between $899 and $1,299, depending on the manufacturer and specifications. It uses an Intel Core Ultra (Series 3) or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, has 16 GB to 64 GB of RAM, 256 GB to 512 GB of storage, and can last 14 to 19 hours on a single charge, depending on the model. Key features include a G-key for instant search queries, effortless phone sync, and a Magic Pointer widget.
Now for Samsung Galaxy tablets. For a fair comparison, we'll be using the Samsung Galaxy S12 Ultra. The S12 Ultra starts at $1,399. It features an ultra-slim design with a 5.1 mm thickness and weighs 1.5 lbs. It uses the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500, alongside 16 GBs of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage, and around 23 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also features built-in Galaxy AI and Gemini integration, plus an S Pen for writing or sketching.
The Googlebook offers higher raw processing power thanks to its Intel/Snapdragon processor, which is ideal for gaming or CPU-heavy tasks. It can also feel more stable for typing, thanks to its clamshell design, compared to the Galaxy S12 Ultra's flexible design with an attachable keyboard. The S12 Ultra, on the other hand, offers better accessibility and transitions more smoothly between tablet and laptop with Samsung DeX. If you have a Samsung phone, you might find a Galaxy tablet easier to work on compared to a Googlebook.
Which device suits you better?
The first factor to consider while choosing between the two is price. Acer's Googlebook offers an Intel Core Ultra 5, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage for $899. Even the highest variants, the HP and ASUS Googlebooks, are priced at $1,299. The problem with the Galaxy S12 Ultra is that its base price is $1,399. If you want a detachable keyboard, it adds $399, bringing the price to $1,799. If you're on a budget and having a keyboard is non-negotiable, definitely prioritize the Googlebook.
If price isn't an issue, the next thing you should consider is daily usage. Googlebooks are much better for office work and productivity in general. If you need a device for video editing, making presentations, or writing essays, the Googlebook is the way to go. These are keyboard-intensive activities, and a built-in keyboard is much better suited to these daily tasks. However, if your daily tasks lean more toward leisure and entertainment, such as watching videos or drawing, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra would be a more useful companion. The S Pen allows users to take notes seamlessly, and the lightweight design makes it more portable.
One important point is that the Galaxy S12 Ultra's weight increases significantly with the attachable keyboard. The Samsung Pro Keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra weighs approximately 640g, while the lighter Book Cover Keyboard Slim weighs 470g. Add that to the S12 Ultra's 1.5 lbs, and it becomes heavier than the ASUS Googlebook 14. Overall, the answer is fairly simple. If your use case is more laptop-like, you require a keyboard, and prefer a clamshell design, go for the Googlebook. However, if portability is a bigger priority and you mainly use it for leisure activities, a Samsung Galaxy tablet will offer better value for money.