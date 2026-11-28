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Smart speakers and smart displays have made it easy for just about anyone to start using voice-powered tech products. The Amazon Echo lineup tends to be a solid gateway for most folks, and the hardware couldn't be easier to activate; download the Alexa app, plug your Echo speaker or display in, and you're good to go. It won't be long before you're firing off voice commands left and right. It also won't be long before you start figuring out all the other ways your Echo device can be useful to you and yours.

But now, we're more than a full decade into Amazon's Alexa software, and the digital companion is smarter than ever before. The switchover to Alexa+ introduces AI features and a more natural mode of conversation for the voice assistant. We're glad to see that Amazon keeps improving Alexa, but "smarter" and "more responsive" may come at a price: what you were planning to say before Alexa interrupted. Fortunately, there's an Alexa feature called Adaptive Listening that might help.

When enabled, Adaptive Listening forces your Alexa device to take extra time to listen as you speak your prompt. To activate, open the Alexa app and tap More > Settings > Accessibility > Adaptive Listening Mode, then select the Alexa products you'd like to use this feature on. You can also turn on Adaptive Listening from an Echo Show by going to Settings > Accessibility > Adaptive Listening.