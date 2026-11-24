Tesla owners near Cloverdale, California, can now try out a Supercharger that promises to play nicely with local electrical grids. In the past, if a grid wasn't capable of supporting a new charging site, options were typically limited to waiting for upgrades that can support the site or opening the site with reduced power limits. However, thanks to the Flex Connect program from Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Tesla can now utilize direct-to-grid communications to deliver power to drivers without overloading power grids.

The new eight-stall Supercharger site taking advantage of Flex Connect is located at Penny Faire Plaza in Cloverdale, and the V4 stalls deliver 500 kW of power while also being open at all hours. Waiting drivers will also have access to food and restrooms, and non-Tesla EVs with NACS adaptors can take advantage of the chargers as well, just like the other Superchargers scattered throughout the United States. With the site taking advantage of the IEEE 2030.5 communication standard, drivers may be impacted by slower charging speeds, but alternatives included waiting for the site to fully support Supercharging.

The company has yet to mention if drivers will know if a Supercharger is operating with reduced loads, but the new tech may help smaller communities lacking the usual infrastructure to support chargers. Charging sites must also hit certain requirements laid out by PG&E to utilize Flex Connect. Of course, those unenthused by slower charging speeds may want to remember the cost of charging a Tesla at home.