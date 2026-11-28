Buying A 3D Printer As A Gift? Keep This In Mind Before You Shop
A 3D printer can make a nice gift, as it allows owners to print out miniatures, toys, and more creations. However, while you may be the one paying the bill for the actual printer, you're also giving the recipient a present that may confine them to a specific ecosystem while coming with its own set of costs and additional needs.
It's a cool gadget to use, but a 3D printer also comes with a learning curve and involves upkeep to ensure it works properly. 3D printers work differently than a standard printer. Instead of just needing ink and paper, 3D printers require several elements — often an entire ecosystem of parts and accessories — in order for them to function. This includes filament, ventilation, files, and software necessary to print creative projects. All of these are things to keep in mind before you shop for a 3D printer as a gift — if they're deal breakers, you might just want to get them some amazing 3D-printed gifts instead.
After you spend the money to buy a 3D printer, the recipient has a new toy — but they'll need to spend their own cash eventually. Filament spools cost anywhere from $12 to $25, which can add up if they print a lot. They will also need printing software, which may be free, but may also only be compatible with certain file types such as STEP and IGES. The printer will also need to know what they want to print and how large it is, as 3D printers feature differently sized beds and build volumes.
Do they have enough space for a 3D printer?
Being aware of build volume is essential for anyone who has a 3D printer, and it's one feature you need to know about before buying one. It's largely a product of the bed of the printer where projects are held and printed — the larger the bed, the bigger the items that can be printed. But "3D" stands for "three-dimensional," so the vertical axis matters here too, meaning you may want to consider the printer's maximum height as well. Also note that having a bigger build volume means the printer itself will be larger. This could pose a problem for the gift recipient if they don't have a large enough space to put the printer.
3D printers need a lot of space in order to function properly. Reddit owners who have a 3D printer say it's a good idea to place the 3D printer on a sturdy table clear of anything that may fall off when it is printing. This space also needs to offer good ventilation to mitigate fumes and ensure that the build environment doesn't get too hot. Debris can also form in the bed and around the 3D printer itself.
Having an enclosed system can help with loose debris and temperature consistency, while having an open build area allows you to better see the process but leaves it open to the elements and any outside interference. The 3D printer needs a lot of space, but the user will also need room for accessories, equipment, and finished products. Having a place to store all of the filament spools, paint, and supplies necessary to operate it is important.
Safety concerns to be aware of
Proper ventilation and adequate space are key for a 3D printer. It may be fun to own a 3D printer, but there are some safety concerns to be aware of. It is possible for a 3D printer to break, and improper use or faulty components can present fire hazards. To help avoid such problems, it's best to also consider what could go wrong while using a 3D printer.
It's generally recommended to leave your 3D printer off overnight, as an unsupervised build could overheat and catch fire. It is considered rare for a fire to happen, but it is possible if the machine malfunctions or the user does something wrong that causes an error. 3D printers could short circuit and have electrical faults due to old wires or if a cable gets too close to the extruder or heated bed. Another cause could be a bad thermistor, which tells the machine if it is getting too hot.
Other potential malfunctions can occur if the 3D printer fails a print. This could create a filament blob, which could melt wires. Also, placing the 3D printer by flammable objects could cause a fire, as the device can generate heat. The buildup of dust and debris can also cause a blockage inside the 3D printer, leading to other problems. If this is a gift for a kid, make sure they are old enough to handle it responsibly — 3D printers aren't toys, but tools.