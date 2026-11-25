Apple Wallet's Biggest Rival, Google Wallet, Is Finally Available On iOS - With A Frustrating Catch
Those who like the best of both worlds should know that Google Wallet is now available on iOS for those in the U.S., but a missing key feature will likely keep Apple Wallet on your device. For the uninitiated, Google Wallet is the company's proprietary digital wallet, allowing users to store payment cards, passes, and identification cards, and even track online orders. While iOS users will now get access to the Wallet app and its agentic shopping tools, they'll be using them without tap-to-pay.
Announced in a Google press release, Google Wallet automatically syncs with Gmail and other Google apps to show digital boarding passes, receipts, concert tickets, and live order tracking details. Users will also be able to manage payment cards to complete payments faster on Google Pay-supported sites while also being able to digitize physical cards like memberships and loyalty information. But, for the time being, users will not be able to enjoy contactless payments through tap-to-pay, and Google is rather quiet on when the feature will be available.
As ZDNet observes, Google's ultimate goal with bringing Wallet to iOS users is to bring more artificial intelligence options thanks to Gemini. Users will be able to give Google's Gemini access to make purchases while also setting a max budget. Google Wallet will then act as an AI purchase management hub for users. On the bright side, iOS users may finally be able to take advantage of those few overlooked Google Wallet features.
How can I use Google Wallet on iOS?
Before Google added direct support to its digital wallet through the Wallet app, users were primarily stuck with accessing payment cards and other details through a mobile browser like Google Chrome. For what it's worth, iOS did have a Google Pay app that was axed in 2024, though it also didn't support tap-to-pay. At the time, the Google Pay app was shut down so that the company could focus on expanding Google Wallet capabilities.
Now users can find the Google Wallet app in the Apple App Store, where it currently holds a 3.8-star rating from 46 ratings and 10 reviews. However, several reviewers point to the lack of tap-to-pay as the biggest missing piece. Nonetheless, getting started with Google Wallet on iOS involves downloading the app and signing in with your Google Account. The app will even allow you to choose what you import as it walks you through the steps.
Of course, aside from Apple Pay and Google Wallet, there are plenty of other digital wallet alternatives available, so you don't necessarily have to choose between Google and Apple. The app is still limited to folks in the U.S. for the time being, and there's no word on when the service may expand. Apple Watch users should also note there is no official Google Wallet support just yet, though the iPhone launch is at least a step in the right direction.