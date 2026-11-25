Those who like the best of both worlds should know that Google Wallet is now available on iOS for those in the U.S., but a missing key feature will likely keep Apple Wallet on your device. For the uninitiated, Google Wallet is the company's proprietary digital wallet, allowing users to store payment cards, passes, and identification cards, and even track online orders. While iOS users will now get access to the Wallet app and its agentic shopping tools, they'll be using them without tap-to-pay.

Announced in a Google press release, Google Wallet automatically syncs with Gmail and other Google apps to show digital boarding passes, receipts, concert tickets, and live order tracking details. Users will also be able to manage payment cards to complete payments faster on Google Pay-supported sites while also being able to digitize physical cards like memberships and loyalty information. But, for the time being, users will not be able to enjoy contactless payments through tap-to-pay, and Google is rather quiet on when the feature will be available.

As ZDNet observes, Google's ultimate goal with bringing Wallet to iOS users is to bring more artificial intelligence options thanks to Gemini. Users will be able to give Google's Gemini access to make purchases while also setting a max budget. Google Wallet will then act as an AI purchase management hub for users. On the bright side, iOS users may finally be able to take advantage of those few overlooked Google Wallet features.