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Apple's AirPods lineup probably offers the best headphone experience you can have if you own an iPhone and multiple other Apple devices. They immediately connect with all your gadgets, they seamlessly transition between one another, and they sound good too. Put simply, they just work. Apple's lineup starts with the $129 AirPods 5 and goes all the way to the premium and pricey AirPods Max 2 at $549.

As popular as AirPods are, they're not for everybody. Some people find them uncomfortable or don't like the design, while others can't afford Apple's pricing. The good news is that they each have many options.

Unlike the best workout headphones for those who don't want Galaxy Buds, it gets more interesting when we talk about Apple, because the company's customers often want that "Apple experience." If you want to stay in Apple's ecosystem, the lineup from its Beats subsidiary offers sporty options and much of the same software features. Or you can go for products from other companies entirely, including loop-over earbuds like JLab's Go Sport+, which are ultra-affordable too.

With that in mind, below is a list of sporty headphones BGR collected that were recently made and, in most cases, that we have had experience with. With the ones we haven't tested, we relied on options praised by other reviewers and real-life customers. There are great options for different kinds of people, and we'll highlight why choosing them over AirPods can make sense.