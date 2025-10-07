Powerbeats Fit Review: Running A Half Marathon With These Earbuds Impressed Me

Unlike other Apple earbuds, Powerbeats Fit feature innovative secure-fit wingtips which gently tuck into your upper ear to lock into place. While the previous Beats Fit Pro had the same technology, they were impossible to wear for extended periods of time (for me), as the wingtip would start to press against my ears.

With the new Powerbeats Fit, Beats said it was able to make the wingtip 20% more flexible, which seems to have fixed my issue with the previous generation. The best way for me to try it out was to exhaustively run a half marathon with them, which went surprisingly well. After two hours, I wasn't feeling any discomfort, and the earbuds stayed secure the entire time.

José Adorno/BGR

I also had these earbuds in for prolonged periods during my flight back from the Beats event in Los Angeles, as well as during strength training sessions. Beats says these are earbuds are designed to stay in your ears no matter what you're doing, and that has been the case. The company also added more ear tips in the box, ranging from XS to L, to fit a wider variety of ears more comfortably. Finally, these earbuds come in Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink.