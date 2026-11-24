If you're someone curious about paying $100 a month for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD), a new feature in the latest v15 update may be worth considering. FSD has had no problems driving across the U.S. in record time, and the new Reality View feature previously teased by Elon Musk will allow users to watch their vehicle from their infotainment screen in an AI-generated top-down view as it drives. While the feature gives big gaming vibes, not all FSD Teslas can take advantage of it.

Tesla announced in an X post (per TechRadar) that the latest FSD v15 update is now rolling out to drivers. Along with the new Reality View, the new update includes safety handling changes and a new driving display, among other features. Reality View uses sensor data from Tesla vehicles running Hardware 4 architecture (required for Reality Mode) to create AI-generated renderings from outside the vehicle. Tesla's Early Access Program users get the update first, with a wider release expected in December.

As of now, the feature isn't perfect. Because data is collected through Tesla's "live visualization," users may experience lag. While some may find the feature superfluous, it can also help you understand how your vehicle perceives the world around it. Reality View can also help find parking when driving manually and provide real-time driving visuals. Depending on who you ask, at least it's not the "Mad Max" Full Self-Driving mode that Tesla brought back in 2025.