Tesla's New Feature Gives You A Virtual Reality View Of Your Car
If you're someone curious about paying $100 a month for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD), a new feature in the latest v15 update may be worth considering. FSD has had no problems driving across the U.S. in record time, and the new Reality View feature previously teased by Elon Musk will allow users to watch their vehicle from their infotainment screen in an AI-generated top-down view as it drives. While the feature gives big gaming vibes, not all FSD Teslas can take advantage of it.
Tesla announced in an X post (per TechRadar) that the latest FSD v15 update is now rolling out to drivers. Along with the new Reality View, the new update includes safety handling changes and a new driving display, among other features. Reality View uses sensor data from Tesla vehicles running Hardware 4 architecture (required for Reality Mode) to create AI-generated renderings from outside the vehicle. Tesla's Early Access Program users get the update first, with a wider release expected in December.
As of now, the feature isn't perfect. Because data is collected through Tesla's "live visualization," users may experience lag. While some may find the feature superfluous, it can also help you understand how your vehicle perceives the world around it. Reality View can also help find parking when driving manually and provide real-time driving visuals. Depending on who you ask, at least it's not the "Mad Max" Full Self-Driving mode that Tesla brought back in 2025.
What is Tesla FSD v15?
Tesla FSD is a feature in Tesla vehicles that enables autonomous supervised driving. Like any software, it may need updates. Users can check for updates through the Tesla app (you'll see a notification on the main page if an update is available) or by selecting the Software tab on their infotainment screen. Remember to connect your vehicle to Wi-Fi when checking for an update.
Along with the new Reality Mode, which provides fresh perspectives, Tesla also claims the new v15 update includes "25x better handling of safety critical cases," making for safer driving. The company also added a new Bike Rack mode that activates when a hitch accessory or bike rack is attached to a vehicle, causing the Tesla to pull near a destination without reversing. In v15, FSD will now slow down for possible speed cameras, but the driver can override and even cancel it entirely. Tesla Navigation will also learn from fleet route-preference data, but only at the start and end of a journey.
Other new features are also arriving to FSD, including improved detection of road hazards like potholes and small animals. Right now, only Early Access Program members with HW4 computers can receive the update, though users will have to wait for the 2026 Holiday Update to get more details. However, between new FSD updates and Supercharger Stations that can "talk" to power grids, Tesla owners have a lot to look forward to.