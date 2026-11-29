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Laptops gained momentum because of their portability. They were a lightweight device that could be carried around and used for hours while providing the relative power of a desktop computer. Cameras, bigger batteries, and other peripherals kept on adding to the list of features a laptop came with.

However, with mobile phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra coming with big 7.6 to 8-inch displays, powerful chipsets, and cameras, there's now this looming question of whether a Fold can really replace a laptop. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the 7.6-inch passport-style variant with a 4800 mah battery, whereas the bigger 8-inch Ultra has a taller, book-style 1:1 aspect ratio.

Both phones run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, support up to 16 GBs of RAM and 1 TB of storage, along with crisp displays that are 2K+ resolution and 120 Hz natively. The Samsung Z Fold series packs more than enough storage, memory, and power for multitasking on a phone, but can the Fold line-up really replace your laptop without compromising the quality of everyday workflows, meetings, and video editing?