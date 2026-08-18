9 Clever Uses For Samsung DeX You Should Know About

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Samsung DeX turns your phone into a desktop experience, and it's one of those features only Samsung Galaxy devices have, or at least it used to be until a new Android update added a native desktop mode to the core Android OS. It's not available to all Android devices yet, but support will expand over time. Meanwhile, Samsung DeX has been available since 2017, alongside the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8. That was the first flagship phone I ever owned and the first time I experienced a desktop environment on a smartphone.

However, the early days of DeX were rather rough. I actually tried to replace my daily desktop with DeX, but that only lasted a week. Most apps didn't play well in DeX mode, and it really was as bare-bones as you can imagine. Still, the start of a good idea was there, and Samsung didn't abandon DeX after the lukewarm initial experience. Instead, in the near-decade that's followed, the company has kept refining and expanding DeX. If you could put that first iteration of DeX next to its current incarnation, you'd hardly think this was the same lineage.

Because DeX has grown so much, and many people may have dropped it after trying it for a while years ago, there are probably many uses for DeX you had no idea existed. If you have a phone or tablet with DeX, you owe it to yourself to learn how this powerful tool can change the ways you work and play.