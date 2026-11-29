What EV Is Equivalent To The Tesla Cybertruck?
Elon Musk is getting rid of the Cybertruck, a vehicle that was considered by the CEO to be the truck of the future. Meant as a futuristic replacement for pickup trucks, the Cybertruck has plenty of rivals when it comes to other EVs. With Tesla's truck of tomorrow going away, many may be wondering what EV compares to it. With several EV trucks and vehicles available, there may be one choice above the rest.
There are alternatives to the Cybertruck that are still around and they look more like actual vehicles, too. You could get the Rivian R1T, the Silverado EV, or the GMC Sierra EV. All three are EV trucks that are capable of hauling, towing, and carrying more in their truck beds. However, there is also another vehicle from GMC that is perhaps one of the Cybertruck's biggest rivals, the GMC Hummer EV.
If you're looking to switch to an EV truck, the GMC Hummer EV has two models to choose from. The cheapest model starts at around $97,200 if you want the 2X, 4WD trim. For $107,995, there is the 3X, 4WD trim GMC Hummer EV SUV, too. Paying more will get you a carbon fiber hood insert, a 22" carbon fiber black spare wheel, a carbon fiber skid plate insert, and tri-motor 4WD. Plus, a few additional extras.
The GMC Hummer EV
The GMC Hummer EV is one EV to consider instead of the Cybertruck. The GMC Hummer comes with other paint color options, whereas with the Cybertruck you'll have to get a third-party to wrap it if you want a new look. The GMC also has 17 camera views as opposed to the Cybetruck's six.
As both vehicles are trucks, each is built with power in mind. To haul, carry, and tow even more weight, you may want to invest in the GMC Hummer EV. Both it and the Cybertruck have a lot of power, but depending on the model of GMC Hummer EV, you may be looking at getting around 1,000 horsepower. The Cybertruck is rated to have around 845 horsepower. Range is also another feature of EVs and the Cybertruck is rated to get around 320 miles on a single charge. The GMC Hummer EV may get up to 319 miles.
Torque is also an important factor to consider in a truck. The GMC Hummer EV reportedly has around 11,500 pound feet of torque. The Cybertruck may come equipped with 10,296 pound feet of torque. However, the Cybertruck may have the GMC Hummer EV beat when it comes to towing capacity. Reports show that the Hummer can tow 7,500 pounds and Tesla says that the Cybertruck can tow 11,000 pounds.
Other alternatives to the Cybertruck
There are other full-sized pickup trucks that can compare with the Tesla Cybertruck. One such model is the Rivian R1T. It, too, is a powerful EV that may be capable of driving further than that of the Cybertruck on a single charge. Rivian states the R1T is able to make it up to 420 miles before needing to be topped up again. It's also rated to have 665 horsepower and 829 pound-feet of torque, which is less than that of the Cybertruck's 845 estimated horsepower, but you'll pay a lot less for the Rivian.
The Rivian R1T comes in several models, as does the Cybertruck. For the base model, you'll pay around $79,990, which is $2,500 less than Tesla's dual motor all-wheel drive version. However, for even less there is the Silverado EV at $56,095 for its model, and GM states it has 478 miles of range, 750 horsepower and 775 pound feet of torque.
Sticking with GMC, the GMC Sierra EV starts at around $62,400 and claims to have a range of 478 miles. It also reportedly includes 760 horsepower and has 785 pound-feet of torque. Ford did have a comparable pickup truck to the Tesla Cybertruck with its Ford F-150 Lightning, but it discontinued the model in 2025. It, too, cost less than the Cybertruck and might be available at some used car dealerships.