Elon Musk is getting rid of the Cybertruck, a vehicle that was considered by the CEO to be the truck of the future. Meant as a futuristic replacement for pickup trucks, the Cybertruck has plenty of rivals when it comes to other EVs. With Tesla's truck of tomorrow going away, many may be wondering what EV compares to it. With several EV trucks and vehicles available, there may be one choice above the rest.

There are alternatives to the Cybertruck that are still around and they look more like actual vehicles, too. You could get the Rivian R1T, the Silverado EV, or the GMC Sierra EV. All three are EV trucks that are capable of hauling, towing, and carrying more in their truck beds. However, there is also another vehicle from GMC that is perhaps one of the Cybertruck's biggest rivals, the GMC Hummer EV.

If you're looking to switch to an EV truck, the GMC Hummer EV has two models to choose from. The cheapest model starts at around $97,200 if you want the 2X, 4WD trim. For $107,995, there is the 3X, 4WD trim GMC Hummer EV SUV, too. Paying more will get you a carbon fiber hood insert, a 22" carbon fiber black spare wheel, a carbon fiber skid plate insert, and tri-motor 4WD. Plus, a few additional extras.