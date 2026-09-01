5 Powerful EVs To Consider Instead Of A Tesla
Finding powerful Tesla alternatives is not so difficult today. In recent years, several automakers have entered the EV market in earnest, and several lineups cut into the advantage Tesla had over the competition. The company may have helped popularize this segment with cars like the Model 3, Model Y, and Model S, but today, there are options with plenty of power and acceleration, capable of rivaling Tesla's fastest models.
Performance is also not the only area where competitors have advanced. Some electric cars have more range than Tesla's Model 3, while others focus on acceleration, handling, finish, or even off-road capabilities. This variety is also important for different driver profiles, especially now that Tesla is no longer the only option on the market for people who want a high-performance electric vehicle.
With that in mind, we rounded up the best Tesla alternatives for anyone who is particularly focused on performance and wants to buy an electric car in 2026, with vehicles ranging from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks. Several of these models can deliver more than 600 horsepower, making them some of the best powerful EVs worth considering instead of a Tesla.
Lucid Air Sapphire
The Lucid Air Sapphire is a direct rival to the Tesla Model S Plaid, so if you're looking for a powerful EV alternative, this model is one of the best. The electric sedan has three motors to deliver 1,234 hp and 1,430 lb-ft of torque, offering core performance specs that are higher than Tesla's. Lucid also combines this power with all-wheel drive and adjustments to suspension, steering, and aerodynamics that focus on driving.
In practice, the Sapphire can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.89 seconds and reach a top speed of 205 mph, beating the Model S Plaid in both categories and earning its place among the fastest electric sedans available — it's truly one of the EVs more powerful than the Tesla Model S. Even with all this performance, the manufacturer does not skimp on range.
That is because the Air Sapphire has an estimated range of up to 427 miles per charge, according to the EPA, which is uncommon for electric cars with more than 1,200 hp. However, all of this comes at a cost: Fully equipped, the car costs around $250,000. But for anyone in the market for a luxury vehicle that can rival some supercars in terms of sheer performance, it is one of the most complete Tesla alternatives.
Rivian R1S Quad
If you want the most power in an electric vehicle in the SUV segment, the Rivian R1S Quad will probably be your best choice. It's an alternative to the Tesla Model X, but it uses four electric motors — one per wheel — to make 1,025 hp and 1,198 lb-ft of torque. Another thing is that, although it's a big vehicle, it can get from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.6 seconds.
This also makes the R1S stand out off the road, with the automaker combining power with independent all-wheel drive and different driving modes. The R1S lineup also sits among the electric SUVs with the longest battery range, but the longest-range versions do not feature the same configurations as the Quad, as they focus on range over performance.
Another point is that the R1S Quad also has a more adventurous disposition than its Tesla counterpart. Considering it has good ground clearance, the ability to handle trails, and interior space for up to seven occupants, Rivian designed it to maintain the performance of a sports car while staying true to its SUV roots. So for anyone who wants a powerful all-purpose vehicle that's capable of pulling double duty with some off-road use, this EV is an excellent choice.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
Starting at $243,700, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT costs more than most of Tesla's offerings, but it provides the kind of performance you'd expect from a car at this price point. First, a pair of motors make 1,019 hp and get the sedan up to 60 mph from a standstill in about 2.2 seconds. It's also possible to opt for the Weissach package that brings the acceleration down to 2.1 seconds and increases the top speed from the standard 180 mph to 190 mph, further enhancing the maximum performance.
The Taycan Turbo GT has all the active suspension, all-wheel drive, track-focused tweaks, and handling prowess you'd expect from a Porsche, and it brings that to the table without making compromises on daily driving comfort and finishes. The Taycan lineup is also one of the few luxury EVs Consumer Reports recommends, further sweetening the pot for someone seeking a premium electric vehicle. It's a good alternative to the Tesla Model S Plaid if you want a premium experience and are willing to pay for it.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X
If you liked the Cybertruck but are looking for an EV with a more traditional design than the one Tesla chose for its pickup (yet still far from bland), then the Hummer EV Pickup 3X is the right choice for you. The 2026 model starts at $107,995 and has three motors that make 830 hp in standard form. There is, however, a 24-module battery that can boost power to 1,160 hp, and a special "Watts to Freedom" mode allows you to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.0 seconds — GMC rates this configuration at up to 13,000 lb-ft of torque as well.
If you get this package, it also raises the pickup's GM-estimated range to up to 363 miles, which is a boon for anyone wanting a vehicle for longer trips. In addition, features such as four-wheel steering, CrabWalk, and Super Cruise offer a different proposal from the Cybertruck, especially for anyone who values off-road capability. So, power is one of this EV's biggest highlights, but it's certainly not the only one.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a more affordable option for anyone looking for a powerful Tesla alternative who would balk at spending six figures on a new EV. The Hyundai performance crossover starts at $59,900 and makes 601 hp in normal driving, but can temporarily raise output to 641 hp for 10 seconds with its "N Grin Boost" mode. With Launch Control activated, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.25 seconds, ultimately achieving a top speed of 162 mph.
It ends up being similar to the Tesla Model Y Performance, mainly because it combines performance and practical pricing, but Hyundai still tries to offer an experience closer to a sports car. Features such as N e-Shift simulate gear changes and offer adjustments to control torque distribution between the axles. These characteristics help the Ioniq 5 N appear among the fastest EVs with impressive top speeds, making it an interesting Tesla alternative for anyone who prioritizes driving fun.
How we chose these powerful Tesla EV alternatives
The vehicles chosen for this list were widely available on the EV market in 2026 and all function as direct alternatives to different Tesla models. Obviously, power was one of the main criteria, so we prioritized cars with high horsepower numbers, quick acceleration, fast top speeds, and configurations focused on performance. We also took range, suitability for different driving needs, and the specific features of each model into account.
The selection also aimed to avoid a list made up of only luxury sedans — far too often, Tesla comparisons like this can devolve into lists of Model 3 and Model S counterparts. For that reason, we included models that can beat Tesla in different categories, since the company has various EV models meant for specific audiences. This way, the list brought together different sedans, crossovers, trucks, and SUVs that are more powerful than Tesla's.