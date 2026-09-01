5 Powerful EVs To Consider Instead Of A Tesla

Finding powerful Tesla alternatives is not so difficult today. In recent years, several automakers have entered the EV market in earnest, and several lineups cut into the advantage Tesla had over the competition. The company may have helped popularize this segment with cars like the Model 3, Model Y, and Model S, but today, there are options with plenty of power and acceleration, capable of rivaling Tesla's fastest models.

Performance is also not the only area where competitors have advanced. Some electric cars have more range than Tesla's Model 3, while others focus on acceleration, handling, finish, or even off-road capabilities. This variety is also important for different driver profiles, especially now that Tesla is no longer the only option on the market for people who want a high-performance electric vehicle.

With that in mind, we rounded up the best Tesla alternatives for anyone who is particularly focused on performance and wants to buy an electric car in 2026, with vehicles ranging from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks. Several of these models can deliver more than 600 horsepower, making them some of the best powerful EVs worth considering instead of a Tesla.