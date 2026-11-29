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Security cameras are more DIY than they've ever been, and the Google Nest Cam (battery) is one of the best examples. Even if you're faced with a challenging wall-mounting scenario, you won't need to worry about plugging a Nest Cam (battery) in for power. You also won't need to bother running video cables back to a recording unit. The Nest Cam captures all footage locally and stores it in the Google Home app. But you'll want to be careful if you have to mount the camera higher than 6.5 feet.

While the Nest Cam is tougher than it looks, it's still just plastic, glass, and sensitive tech encased in a tiny chassis. To prevent the worst accidents from happening, you'll want to be smart and install the provided Secure loop that came in the box with your new Nest Cam. It essentially keeps the camera attached to its mounted magnetic plate.

Installing the Secure loop is pretty straightforward: Start by attaching the tethering cable to the thread on the bottom of the Nest Cam. Then wrap it the loop around the magnetic mounting plate and pull the tab to secure it. The only thing left to do is to hang the camera, which is a lot easier if a friend or family member is helping. One person can use the Google Home app to check the field of view while the other person does the mounting.