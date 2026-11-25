Sit this iMac next to a 2021 model, and you'd struggle to tell them apart. The M6 model is 21.5 inches wide and 18.1 inches tall, with a stand that extends 5.8 inches deep. It weighs 9.7 pounds in the 10-core configuration and 9.8 pounds with the 12-core chip, so moving it between rooms is easy enough, even if it isn't something you'll do every day.

Of course, there was nothing wrong with the old design. The aluminum case still feels excellent, and the slim profile looks good from almost every angle. Apple uses 100% recycled aluminum for the stand and says recycled materials account for 15% of the computer overall. They're still colorful as well. You can choose blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, green, or silver, and Apple color-matches the keyboard, Magic Mouse, and cables, including the power cord. The cord connects magnetically, which keeps the back of the computer reasonably tidy.

I still like the overall look, despite the fact that it's been around for a while. It's cheerful without feeling like a toy, and the matching accessories make the whole setup feel more thoughtful than the average Windows all-in-one.

But there are some functional design choices I would change. Plenty of Windows all-in-ones offer height-adjustable stands, which you won't get here — the iMac can only tilt. You can request a VESA mount instead of the stand at no additional cost, but then you'll need to supply your own arm or mount. For a machine that's really at least somewhat targeted at families, being able to adjust height would be handy. Despite that, again, the M6 iMac looks great. I like the selection of colors and the overall feel, and it still feels incredibly thin for a machine this size.