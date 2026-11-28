From the first time I saw him in the 1997 Richard Gere-Bruce Willis thriller "The Jackal," J.K. Simmons was that character/supporting actor. The man had figured out how to distill the essence of the supporting role down to a T — always diligently in service of the lead(s) — so much so that we were literally incapable of thinking of him as anything else. He was the angry-funny guy in Sam Raimi's OG "Spider-Man," the insufferable and abusive mentor in "Whiplash," and the regular Joe who got fired in "Up in the Air." But somewhere along the way of popping up and excelling in dozens of movies and TV shows as a secondary character, Simmons became so good he actually qualified as a potential lead.

Creator Justin Marks' 2017 sci-fi thriller "Counterpart" on Starz was one of the few occasions when we had the privilege of watching Simmons as the center and dual lead of the story. In the series that ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2019, he played a middle-aged man named Howard Silk twice. We follow him as a dutiful interface employee of a secretive United Nations agency based in Berlin, who's been working for the company for 30 years without even knowing what they do. But when he's summoned to meet someone from the "other side," everything changes.

Howard is introduced to his counterpart, Howard Prime, who reveals he's from a parallel world that split off from his in 1987 during a science experiment in East Germany. Howard Prime, a highly ranked secret agent, needs his help investigating a series of murders by an infamous assassin from his world named Baldwin (Sara Serraiocco). Their first cooperation is just the beginning of a dangerous game that slowly reveals the bloody history between the two worlds and the numerous counterparts we get to know in the process.