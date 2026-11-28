J.K. Simmons' 2-Season Sci-Fi Thriller Series Deserved More Respect From Audiences
From the first time I saw him in the 1997 Richard Gere-Bruce Willis thriller "The Jackal," J.K. Simmons was that character/supporting actor. The man had figured out how to distill the essence of the supporting role down to a T — always diligently in service of the lead(s) — so much so that we were literally incapable of thinking of him as anything else. He was the angry-funny guy in Sam Raimi's OG "Spider-Man," the insufferable and abusive mentor in "Whiplash," and the regular Joe who got fired in "Up in the Air." But somewhere along the way of popping up and excelling in dozens of movies and TV shows as a secondary character, Simmons became so good he actually qualified as a potential lead.
Creator Justin Marks' 2017 sci-fi thriller "Counterpart" on Starz was one of the few occasions when we had the privilege of watching Simmons as the center and dual lead of the story. In the series that ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2019, he played a middle-aged man named Howard Silk twice. We follow him as a dutiful interface employee of a secretive United Nations agency based in Berlin, who's been working for the company for 30 years without even knowing what they do. But when he's summoned to meet someone from the "other side," everything changes.
Howard is introduced to his counterpart, Howard Prime, who reveals he's from a parallel world that split off from his in 1987 during a science experiment in East Germany. Howard Prime, a highly ranked secret agent, needs his help investigating a series of murders by an infamous assassin from his world named Baldwin (Sara Serraiocco). Their first cooperation is just the beginning of a dangerous game that slowly reveals the bloody history between the two worlds and the numerous counterparts we get to know in the process.
A slow-burn character study spiced up with a tinge of sci-fi and Cold War tropes
Today, multiverse narratives are a dime a dozen — from superhero shows like "Invincible," where Simmons himself voices Omni-Man, to deep personal dramas like "Dark Matter" – but nearly a decade ago they weren't as ubiquitous, especially on television. In 2017, "Counterpart" still counted as something unusual, not necessarily designed to capture the masses but to appeal to viewers who preferred proper, three-dimensional characters with actual arcs and development that dug deep mentally and emotionally. That's not to say the series doesn't have plenty of conspiracies, violent murders, and dark rooms filled with desperation and paranoia, but all that is the less intriguing side of the show. For many of us who have seen plenty of that in the past decade, the real good stuff lies in the personal drama that "Counterpart" continuously explores in painstaking detail.
The differences and similarities between the two Howards in nature, mindset, and haunting pasts are really the engine underneath the sci-fi aesthetics, providing stakes, meaning, and an emotional core to everything that plays out. The fantasy of getting to know an alternate version of you is an evergreen allure, and "Counterpart" leans into that aspect every chance it gets, not just for its two main protagonists but everyone else who factors into their lives one way or another. Shows have done it better since, but that doesn't take credit away from Marks' series and the nuanced writing that's worth championing.
Then there's the TV drama's visual vibe, which emits Cold War paranoia and secrecy through its dark and grim color palette, while the suffocating direction and use of lighting create a constantly haunting atmosphere that imbues every other scene with a thick mystique.
J.K. Simmons shines the brightest in Counterpart
Cast impeccably for what it is, "Counterpart" is replete with stellar character actors like Olivia Williams, Ulrich Thomsen, Stephen Rea, James Cromwell, and Richard Schiff, but it's always blatantly evident that this is first and foremost a J.K. Simmons spectacle. That might seem obvious given the premise, but he truly outshines each of his co-stars, bringing an overbearingly magnetic charisma to Howard Prime and a gentle, affable, and effortless everyman charm to Silk, the clueless employee and brooding husband. Simmons may not have that typical, idolized movie star allure that separates him from his much more famous and beloved contemporaries in Hollywood, but he's an actor with considerable depth that he mines here when and wherever he chooses to.
Naturally, critics applauded that quality, along with the aforementioned strengths, straight from the start — the show still boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes for both of its seasons. Yet "Counterpart" somehow never managed to draw in as much viewer attention (especially from women) as it deserved. Most people still have no idea this show existed, which unsurprisingly contributed to its cancellation as season 2 wrapped up in 2019. Reports also pointed to its expensive production, but there's no arguing that every penny spent on it shows in the series' prestigious quality. That might not have been enough for it to survive, but if you're searching for a high-end drama with a sci-fi spin to sink your teeth into, you've got a winner.