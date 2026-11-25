Tidal Just Went Further Than Spotify Ever Has On AI-Generated Music
Music streaming service Tidal is taking a much more aggressive approach to dealing with AI-generated music than many of its competitors have. The company announced on November 24, 2026, that it will no longer allow music created entirely using generative AI tools on its streaming platform starting December 9, 2026. The move will see more than 29 million AI-generated songs removed from Tidal's catalog by the end of the year, with the company expecting to reject another 80,000 to 85,000 tracks every day under its new policy.
The decision comes as AI-generated music continues to account for a growing percentage of all the songs being uploaded to music streaming services. While research has shown that only 3% of listeners could correctly distinguish between AI-generated and human-made music in a blind test, there doesn't appear to be anywhere near as much demand for AI-generated songs as the number of uploads might suggest.
In fact, Tidal says that roughly 96% of the 27 million songs it has already identified as entirely AI-generated haven't been streamed a single time over the past three months. Despite this, those songs are said to make up roughly 6% of Tidal's entire music catalog. Importantly, the company believes the continued influx of AI-generated music is making it harder for actual musicians to get their work in front of would-be listeners.
Tidal's previous attempts to curb AI-generated music weren't enough
This isn't the first time that Tidal has taken steps to address the growing presence of AI-generated music on its streaming service. The company introduced a policy in 2026 that saw the demonetization and labeling of music created entirely using AI. However, removing the financial incentive to upload AI-generated music doesn't appear to have done much to slow down the number of songs being submitted to the service. Over the 90 days preceding this announcement, 43% of all music delivered to Tidal was identified as entirely AI-generated, with that number exceeding 60% on November 6, 2026, alone.
Of course, there's more at stake here than just the number of AI-generated songs being uploaded. Tidal has also removed more than 65,000 tracks flagged for suspected artist impersonation. Uploading music under an established musician's name can confuse that artist's fans and divert streams and royalties away from the musician they're actually trying to support.
It's also worth noting that Tidal isn't banning the use of AI in music production altogether. Musicians who use AI tools to assist with the creation of their songs will still be able to distribute those songs through Tidal without being dinged in any way. This new measure appears focused mostly on songs that were completely generated with AI. Additionally, the company also allows artists to appeal AI-generated music classifications if they believe their work has been incorrectly identified.
How Tidal's AI-generated music ban compares to Spotify and other streaming services
While Spotify has taken steps to clean up the AI slop on its streaming service, it hasn't yet gone as far as banning AI-generated music outright. In October 2026, Spotify revealed that it had removed more than 50 million spam and low-quality tracks from its recommendations that year, in addition to deleting more than 75 million tracks for violating its rules. However, these figures aren't exclusive to AI-generated music. Spotify has also introduced badges identifying AI-generated artist personas and expanded the tools musicians can use to prevent unauthorized music from appearing on their profiles.
Meanwhile, YouTube Music is taking steps to improve transparency surrounding AI-generated music by adding labels that appear directly on the music player. Apple Music has taken a similar approach, introducing a system of transparency tags that allow music distributors to disclose the use of AI in everything from album artwork to the composition of a song.
Perhaps the closest any of these competing streaming services has come to Tidal's approach, though, is what Deezer has done. The company already excludes fully AI-generated songs from its recommendations and editorial playlists, and it plans to introduce a toggle before the end of 2026 that will allow listeners to filter out entirely AI-generated music. The big difference, though, is that Deezer is leaving that decision up to its subscribers, whereas Tidal won't give those songs a place on its streaming service at all.