Music streaming service Tidal is taking a much more aggressive approach to dealing with AI-generated music than many of its competitors have. The company announced on November 24, 2026, that it will no longer allow music created entirely using generative AI tools on its streaming platform starting December 9, 2026. The move will see more than 29 million AI-generated songs removed from Tidal's catalog by the end of the year, with the company expecting to reject another 80,000 to 85,000 tracks every day under its new policy.

The decision comes as AI-generated music continues to account for a growing percentage of all the songs being uploaded to music streaming services. While research has shown that only 3% of listeners could correctly distinguish between AI-generated and human-made music in a blind test, there doesn't appear to be anywhere near as much demand for AI-generated songs as the number of uploads might suggest.

In fact, Tidal says that roughly 96% of the 27 million songs it has already identified as entirely AI-generated haven't been streamed a single time over the past three months. Despite this, those songs are said to make up roughly 6% of Tidal's entire music catalog. Importantly, the company believes the continued influx of AI-generated music is making it harder for actual musicians to get their work in front of would-be listeners.