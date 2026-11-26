Winter is right around the corner. While you're probably already pulling your heavier jackets out of the closet and making plans for the holidays, there are a few things you might want to do with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone to prepare for the colder months, too. Samsung has packed its phones with all kinds of useful features, many of which can come in handy when the days start getting shorter. While some of these features are things you can take advantage of all year long, setting them up before winter could make the next few months a little more manageable, especially if you're prone to the winter blues.

Whether you're looking for an easier way to keep track of the weather ahead of your holiday travels or you just want to avoid having to go outside in the cold every evening to turn on your Christmas lights, your Galaxy phone can help. There are even Samsung apps you can take advantage of to keep yourself entertained and active when it's too cold to spend much time outdoors.

Of course, exactly which features you'll have access to will depend somewhat on which Samsung Galaxy devices you own. Thankfully, you don't necessarily need one of Samsung's latest flagship smartphones to take advantage of many of these features.