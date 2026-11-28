This New One UI 9.5 Feature Could Turn Your Phone Drops Into A Sales Pitch
The One UI 9.5 beta broke a long-standing Samsung tradition by allowing a huge number of users to try it out ahead of time. Thanks to that, the update is already bringing some much-welcome improvements to many Galaxy users. For instance, One UI 9.5 fixed a big issue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display, but beta testers have also discovered something very displeasing in One UI 9.5: unsolicited sales pitches directly to you from your phone.
When you drop your Samsung phone, it will monitor the height of the fall and the intensity of the impact, and that data will then be routed to Samsung's Warranty Care app, which is meant to be used as a hub for diagnostic and repair services. Moreover, Warranty Care will start pushing marketing notifications for a Samsung Care+ protection plan after you drop your phone. According to a bit of code shared by the experts at Android Authority, these notifications will be triggered by one 90-centimeter drop onto a hard surface or three 60-centimeter drops within 30 days.
Samsung Care+ might be better than carrier insurance in most cases, but that doesn't mean anybody wants it forced upon them through aggressive marketing. Unfortunately, you might start to see these pushy sales notifications soon. The full stable release of One UI 9.5 is expected to roll out in early 2027.
A disturbing innovation in targeted advertisements
There's something very dystopian about the idea that your phone is monitoring everything you do and trying to sell you the solution at every step. You've probably already experienced the phenomenon of getting targeted ads for something after talking about it in real life. Advertisers are also known to collect your app activity and promote their products based on your web history, the things you click on, the products you look at, and much more.
The new One UI 9.5 feature that monitors phone drops and pushes sales notifications for Samsung phones is a new step in that disturbing direction. Your phone will not only listen to you and watch your digital activity, but it will also monitor how you physically handle the device as a way to push more targeted advertisements to you. Fortunately, there are still ways to prevent your smartphone from spying on your activities.
And there is a way to prevent your phone from pushing Samsung Care+ sales pitches after One UI 9.5 is installed, too. In your phone settings, navigate to Warranty and care, then open the three-dot menu and select Settings. Here, go to Notifications > Notification categories and disable the "Marketing" category. This is where the Samsung Care+ marketing comes from, and it's switched on by default in One UI 9.5.