The One UI 9.5 beta broke a long-standing Samsung tradition by allowing a huge number of users to try it out ahead of time. Thanks to that, the update is already bringing some much-welcome improvements to many Galaxy users. For instance, One UI 9.5 fixed a big issue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display, but beta testers have also discovered something very displeasing in One UI 9.5: unsolicited sales pitches directly to you from your phone.

When you drop your Samsung phone, it will monitor the height of the fall and the intensity of the impact, and that data will then be routed to Samsung's Warranty Care app, which is meant to be used as a hub for diagnostic and repair services. Moreover, Warranty Care will start pushing marketing notifications for a Samsung Care+ protection plan after you drop your phone. According to a bit of code shared by the experts at Android Authority, these notifications will be triggered by one 90-centimeter drop onto a hard surface or three 60-centimeter drops within 30 days.

Samsung Care+ might be better than carrier insurance in most cases, but that doesn't mean anybody wants it forced upon them through aggressive marketing. Unfortunately, you might start to see these pushy sales notifications soon. The full stable release of One UI 9.5 is expected to roll out in early 2027.